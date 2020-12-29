Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Dixie State

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-0) host the Dixie State Trailblazers (4-1) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. PST. You can watch on KHQ in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.

Pregame

Gonzaga listed as 3/1 favorite to win national title Oddsmakers continue to like Gonzaga’s chances to win its first national championship. They also like a trio of Zags in the national player of the year race. | Read more »

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Jacob Nicolds (DSU) 13.4 56.1 63.0 Corey Kispert (GU) 20.6 61.5 87.5 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Jacob Nicolds (DSU) 6.8 5.6 1.2 Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.4 5.6 1.8 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Cameron Gooden (DSU) 3.8 3.4 31.4 Jalen Suggs (GU) 5.9 2.7 27.3

Team stats

Dixie State Gonzaga Points 80.2 94.3 Points allowed 69.0 74.4 Field goal pct. 48.9 55.0 Rebounds 37.0 40.0 Assists 16.6 20.8 Blocks 2.2 3.1 Steals 6.6 8.9 Streak Won 1 Won 8

Last game

Analysis: Joel Ayayi sets tone as Gonzaga crushes Northern Arizona, 88-58 Gonzaga’s offense has been led primarily by Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs, but there’s plenty of room for others to put up big numbers. It was Joel Ayayi’s turn Monday. The junior guard, coming off games with zero, six and eight points, scored nine points in the first three minutes against overmatched Northern Arizona. | Read more »

Difference makers: Joel Ayayi’s double-double lifts Gonzaga to 30-point win over Northern Arizona Difference makers and turning point from Gonzaga’s game against Northern Arizona on Dec. 28, 2020, in Spokane. | Read more »

TV Take: Fireworks arise off the court in Gonzaga’s COVID-delayed thumping of Northern Arizona Early this month, Gonzaga had to cancel five games due to COVID-19 issues within the program. Of those five, only Monday night’s matchup with Northern Arizona, originally scheduled for Dec. 12, made its way back on the GU schedule. | Read more »

Recap and highlights: Joel Ayayi, No. 1 Gonzaga roll past Northern Arizona Joel Ayayi had 17 points and 10 rebounds and No. 1 Gonzaga got points from 11 players in a 88-58 win against Northern Arizona on Monday night at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. | Read more »