Gonzaga Basketball
Gonzaga basketball

Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Dixie State

UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 29, 2020

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-0) host the Dixie State Trailblazers (4-1) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. PST. You can watch on KHQ in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest. 

Pregame

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Jacob Nicolds (DSU) 13.4 56.1 63.0
Corey Kispert (GU) 20.6 61.5 87.5
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Jacob Nicolds (DSU) 6.8 5.6 1.2
Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.4 5.6 1.8
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Cameron Gooden (DSU) 3.8 3.4 31.4
Jalen Suggs (GU) 5.9 2.7 27.3

Team stats

  Dixie State Gonzaga
Points 80.2 94.3
Points allowed 69.0 74.4
Field goal pct. 48.9 55.0
Rebounds 37.0 40.0
Assists 16.6 20.8
Blocks 2.2 3.1
Steals 6.6 8.9
Streak Won 1 Won 8

Last game

