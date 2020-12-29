From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jaden M. Lively, of Spokane and Anastasiya A. Usova, of Spokane Valley.

Thuan D. Le, of Cheney and Caila N. Urbano Rodriguez, of Ketchikan, Alaska.

Alexander M. Chambers and Kaytlyn J. Ewert, both of Spokane.

Kody T. Tanner, of Rathdrum and Emma L. McLaughlin, of Spokane Valley.

James A. Crews and Kelli A. Dupont, both of Spokane.

Yusef L. Brown and Mirela Gujic, both of Spokane.

Abolfazl Barbari and Soheyla Rahimi, both of Colbert.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

First National Insurance Company of America v. Ryan J. Thomas, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

First National Insurance Company of America v. Garthur Sandbergen, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Champery Real Estate 2015 LLC v. Willie J. Lake, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bonnett, Angela G. and Brian D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Tracy L. Middleton also known as Tracy L. Durham, 58; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Chase B. Holley, 21; six days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge John O. Cooney

Dillon A. S. Delano, 21; six months and one day in jail with credit given for 81 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree identity theft, third-degree theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Gabriel H. Whitcher, 29; $122 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of three counts of second-degree trafficking in stolen property, two counts of third-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree theft.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Andrew D. Hicks, 21; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Louis A. Galvan, 37; 60 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Matthew Antush

Jenessa L. Magner, 40; 27 days in jail, theft.

Nicole B. Miles, 36; $150 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Tracy Staab

Michael J. Zimmerman, 39; 13 days in jail, displaying weapon.