Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael A. Fisher and Doreen E. Hewitt, both of Mead.

Joel P. Smith and Elizabeth G. Strauch, both of Spokane.

Chad A. MacDonald, of Colville, and Desiree K. Vick, of Spokane Valley.

Michael E. Tobeck and Holly L. Peterson, both of Loon Lake.

Dennis D. Dellos and Connie J. Aichele, both of Spokane.

Brandon P. Jones and Bronte M. Medel, both of Pullman.

Sean M. Linden and Colleen J. Paulson, both of Liberty Lake.

Yan G. Matiyevskiy, of Mead, and Christina J. Jordan, of Spokane.

Daniel W. Lynch and Megan R. Morgan, both of Spokane.

Youri Kleinotski, of Calgary, Alberta, and Cathlina R. Long, of Spokane.

Clinton D. Pulsipherand Kelly L. K. MacWhorter, both of Post Falls.

Norman F. Picard and Rhonda K. Baxter, both of Spokane.

Andrew R. Adams and Avvonna D. Schell, both of Spokane.

Nathan D. Belcourt, of Spokane, and Amanda S. Harper, of Deer Park.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Inland Restoration Inc. v. Brian Nam, money claimed owed.

Ziegler Lumber Company v. Hardy Hardware LLC, et al., complaint.

Numerica Credit Union v. Danielle M. Williams, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Timothy S. Oberhauser, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Christopher E. Justice, et al., money claimed owed.

Synovus Bank v. Bradley Baysinger, money claimed owed.

JD Wolfe LLC v. Christopher Perry, restitution of premises.

Nathan Budke v. Alkaloid Inc., et al., complaint for damages, class action.

Christy A. Peterson v. Inland Insurance Inc., et al., complaint for damages.

Martin Ocheltree v. Nathan Surick, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Sofi Lending Corp. v. Brandi Bray, money claimed owed.

All Wall Contracting Inc., et al., v. Beacon Builders LLC, et al., complaint.

Beverly J. Van Wey v. Andrew B. Zimmer, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Effie M. Douglas, et al., v. Davita, Inc., complaint for damages.

SDB Holdings LLC v. Jane Doe Occupants , restitution of premises.

Michael Burke LLC v. Joshua B. Johnson, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Roseanna Mines, restitution of premises.

Spokane Urban Ministries v. Renae T. Howard, restitution of premises.

Escalade Properties LLC v. Phillip Walker, restitution of premises.

Benchmark Pinnacle Partners LLC v. Beacon Builders LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ross, Raselle R. and Shawn M.

Smith, Brandy D. and Lee W.

Baker, Timothy M. and Robinson-Baker, Susan R.

Branon, Brandon W. and Sevey, Anna M.

Wilson, Emily R. and Christopher R.

Pickett, Beatriz and Tyler J.

Helgerson, Nancy L. and Kevin F.

Zerba, Emily J. and Jaz M.

Wright, Tyler R. and Urquhart, Raven S.

Newton, Nathan R. and Holly M.

Merrill, Shannon S. and Daniel J.

Cunningham, Sean P. and Lori J.

Workman, Mozelle K. and James L.

Gomez, Betty L. and Neil A.

Marriages decreed invalid

Brundage, Maria C. D. and Kasper, Steve

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Joshua A. Elkins, 41; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Kenyen L. Intermill, 22; 62 days in jail with credit given for 62 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft and making a false or misleading sentence to a public servant.

Justin R. Derby, 34; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Paul M. Kabrick, 43; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Anthony R. Neil, 31; 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Ryan D. Robinson, 30; 274 days in jail with credit given for 274 days served, 19 months in a prison-based alternative, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary-domestic violence and violation of order.

Patrick R. Kiely, 38; 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and money laundering.

Leandra S. Mullis, 32; restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Rashad E. Clarke, 29; 45 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespass and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Kelly S. Johnston, 31; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Shawn A. Gilmour also known as Shawn A. Gilmore, 39; 62 days in jail with credit given for 62 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Thomas H. Desonia, 19; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Kelly S. Johnston, 31; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Everette D. Alonge, 20; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Matthew Antush

Michael S. McCarthy, 38; 61 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Andrea B. Hannon, 40; $50 fine, one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Daniel J. Murphy, 28; 16 days in jail, malicious mischief graffiti.

Noah C. Habbestad, 22; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Thomas S. Harris, 53; 68 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Tracy Staab

Taylor A. Rogers, 28; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Michael D. Rhea, 39; six days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Limmie E. D. Smith, 38; 30 days in jail, 60 days electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher A. Stafford, 37; 16 days in jail, false statement.

John L. Swiger, 23; three days in jail, false statement.

Judge Aimee Mauer

Korrine M. Peterson, 20; 15 days in jail, 60 days electronic home monitoring, three counts of fourth-degree assault.