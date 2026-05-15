Redacted police report gives little clues about investigation into former mayor

A redacted Rathdrum Police report gives little insight into the alleged domestic violence investigation into the city’s former mayor, Mike Hill.

The Rathdrum Police Department responded to a domestic battery call at Hill’s residence on the morning of May 3. Upon realizing the man involved was the city’s mayor, officers asked the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office to investigate, a previous news release from the office said.

Kootenai County Jail records show Hill was not booked into jail following the incident.

The initial police report states that the alleged conduct involved Hill’s wife. The couple’s adult son witnessed the conflict, the police report said.

According to the report, Hill had (redacted) his wife in the (redacted). Then “unsuccessfully attempted to retrieve a (redacted) before fleeing the scene” the report said.

Hill’s wife declined medical attention and said she was not interested in pressing charges. She suspected he went to Spokane after the incident, the report states.

The officers remained on scene until Kootenai County deputies arrived to continue the investigation.

Hill resigned immediately after the news became public. He notified the city’s administrator in a letter.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of Rathdrum and appreciate the trust placed in me during my time in office,” the letter states.

Hill did not respond to a text message Friday.

The police report was redacted in such a fashion because the city believes, under Idaho code, that disclosing the rest of the record would result in an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy, according to the city’s attorney, Emily Smith.

“In this instance, the City considered the public interest in disclosure, including the fact that the report involves a former public official,” Smith said in an email. “After weighing that public interest against the legitimate and substantial privacy interests implicated by the specific redacted material, including the privacy interests of other identified individuals, the City determined that limited redactions were appropriate under Idaho law. That conclusion is further supported by the fact that the matter remains under active investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.”

Idaho court records indicate Hill has not been charged.