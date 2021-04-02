SpaceX rocket debris lands in Grant County

Elon Musk took the scenic route to visit Central Washington this week.

Debris from a rocket owned by SpaceX, the company founded by Musk, landed in an undisclosed part of Grant County, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release on Friday.

The Falcon 9 rocket debris was seen shooting across the Pacific Northwest sky as it reentered the earth’s atmosphere last week, according to the New York Times.

The sheriff’s office described the debris as a “Composite-Overwrapped Pressure Vessel from last week’s Falcon 9 re-entry” that landed on private property in southwest Grant County. It shared a picture of the black vessel strapped to the bed of a truck.

Specifics about the debris’ landing spot would not be released, the Sheriff’s office informed members of the media and “treasure hunters.”

“The property owner simply wants to be left alone,” according to the statement.