Adventure park Flight 509 will close, a bummer for some Spokane Valley kids – and parents

Spokane Valley entertainment center Flight 509 open on Friday, May 29, 2026, announced it will be closing on 6/13. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Revie)

A Spokane Valley adventure park that had a loyal following of parents will close June 13.

Flight 509 announced Tuesday that the entertainment venue will cease operations after two years. It had a variety of entertainment options, such as laser tag, bumper cars, arcade games and a virtual reality coaster.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have simply run out of runway to get this bird off the ground,” the statement said.

Although Flight 509 will close to the public in June, it will honor previously booked private reservations until July 2, the statement said.

While a reason for the closure wasn’t explicitly given, the statement said running a small business is challenging.

“Being a small business is hard. It is also one of the most meaningful things we have ever been a part of,” it said.

One of the owners, Tim Homer, filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in February for his party rental business, RAHM Entertainment. The case was dismissed on May 20, according to court documents.

“All Star Jump filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February to restructure its business debt while continuing normal operations,” Homer said in an email.

The two businesses are separate entities, and All Star Jump will remain open.

“After it became clear that a workable turnaround plan for Flight 509 could not be achieved, we made the decision to close Flight 509 in an orderly manner,” he wrote.

Flight 509 declined to comment outside of their official statement on the closure.

The park’s closure came as a surprise to customers.

“I was shocked to see the announcement that they were closing,” said Victoria O’Banion, a mom of three and a Spokane County resident.

As a working mom, who homeschools her kids, O’Banion said she would take her children to the adventure park while she catches up on work. It was a safe and clean space for her children to play.

“There’s times where I go, and I sit with my laptop, and I do my work while my children play,” she said.

Flight 509 was a space she could take her children to in the winter. Without the adventure park, she said, there are limited options for child-friendly third spaces.

“This was one of the last opportunities for Spokane,” she said. “I think this is also a bigger problem that Spokane has always suffered with.”

Mom and content creator Alyssa Curnutt also said she enjoyed taking her family to Flight 509 because of the clean, inviting environment. She said it was one of the few family-friendly venues left in Spokane.

“It was definitely a spot where we could have dinner there and play and have a good time out as a family,” she said.

On the business’s Facebook post announcing the closure, some community members cited the high admission cost.

“We agree with you,” one of the owners, Tammy Messing, commented. “Both Tim and I are from families of fairly modest means, and the honest truth is that Flight 509 would have likely been out of reach for us as well.”

Curnutt said the ticket price was fair for the services offered and if it was cheaper, the facility wouldn’t be as nice.

Springdale resident Madison Savage, however, didn’t have a problem with the ticket price. She said the value of the ticket and the range of activities made the park worthwhile. Her whole family, including her teenage siblings and her almost 2-year-old son, enjoyed their experience.

“Toddlers to teenagers to adults had a blast there,” she said.