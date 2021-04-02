From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Maya J. Freemantle and Riffie E. Richardson, both of Spokane.

Carl S. Pirtle and Elizabeth S. Kepple, both of Spokane.

Aaron M. Walker, of Spokane Valley and Valerie N. Pinela, of Spokane.

Mark D. Dukes, of Spokane and Edna V. Cabalfin, of Bremerton, Washington.

Stephen A. Gude and Amber M. Stinson, both of Spokane.

Christopher J. M. Canacas and Kianna S. Guzman, both of Spokane.

James R. Rodriguez and Mackenzie H. Warren, both of Spokane.

Nathanial H. Tilson and Samantha J. Williams, both of Airway Heights.

Ryan O. Pointer and Taylor M. Dewitt, both of Spokane Valley.

Keagan K. Roach and Madisyn M. Bray, both of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Steven Borgman v. Dean Toombs, et al., restitution of premises.

Edward Mier v. Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Company, complaint and demand for jury trial.

Julie Masciandaro v. David A. Alexander, et al., medical malpractice.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Saville, Joseph R. Leliza V. P. E.

Legal separations granted

Ingwaldson, Brice J. and Stephanie L.

Lucas, Shala L. and Robert R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Devin S. Neely, 29; no penalties, after being found guilty of second-degree theft.

Tye W. Oien, 54; three months in jail with credit given for three months served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Kody m. Barnes, 30; 22 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Jarred T. Many, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Teresa R. Byrd, 50; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Carmela Ayala-Morris, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of criminal mischief.

Riley T. Jackson, 24; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Michael P. Price

Kevin Lindley, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Catherine R. Collins, 31; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Savannah E. Engel, 22; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree custodial interference.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Lucas W. Smiley, 26; $560 restitution, 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Judge John O. Cooney

Mason L. Pratcher, 32; $15 fine, 19 months in a prison-based alternative with credit given for 38 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and violation of order.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Gary W. Thorneberry, Jr., Moses Lake; debts of $59,560.

Aaron M. Gentry, Spokane; debts of $56,499.

Talia C. Labat, Spokane; debts of $71,484.

Miguel A. and Adriana Recendez, Spokane; debts of $136,051.

Ruth E. Mann, Spokane; debts of $35,999.

Charity L. Sirmans, Spokane; debts of $68,369.

Richard M. Klinkenberg, Liberty Lake; debts of $31,299.

Brandon L. Davenport, Cheney; debts of $15,615.

Stephanie L. Sumner, Spokane; debts of $35,787.

Jonathan D. and Heather R. Savick, Spokane; debts of $222,606.

Brandon E. Root, Cheney; debts of $15,615.

David P. Jimboy and Heidi M. Howard, Wellpinit, Washington; debts of $107,614.

Alejandra R. Cerna, Moses Lake; debts of $46,245.

Francisco A. Ramirez, Jr., Othello; debts of $142,883.

Angela E. Gilbert, Spokane; debts of $75,450.

Angela M. Lacy, Spokane; debts of $75,450.

Kevan M. McClarty, Liberty Lake; debts of $64,129.

Amy and Leroy Fumetti-Levine, Spokane; debts of $1,005,163.

Kathy L. Sampert, Spokane Valley; debts of $22,173.

Diem T. Ngoc Pham, Spokane; debts of $31,054.

JJ and Erin K. Nelson, Liberty Lake; debts of $154,332.

April M. and Josh E. Randall, Moses Lake; debts of $246,718.

Jeffrey T. Phillips, Uniontown, Washington; debts of $159,823.

Erick S. Williams, Moses Lake; debts of $84,833.

Joeli C. Mellick, Liberty Lake; debts of $18,606.

Jim Thomas, Spokane; debts of $25,185.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

David Alik, 20; $1,000 restitution, 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, second-degree attempt to take a motor vehicle.

Sherie Y. Barker, 43; $250 fine, 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 12 months probation, disorderly conduct.

Jason W. Flaming, 20; 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault and two counts of no contact/protection order violation.

Joshua A. Graham, 25; 61 days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Levi B. Hines, 29; $30 restitution, 116 days in jail with credit given for 116 days served, 24 months probation, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief.

Charles L. Lebret, 53; 45 days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Donna Wilson

Kody M. Scott, 28; 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Noah T. Bakken, 18; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Shawn W. Wadkins, 45; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.