Difference makers: Jalen Suggs beats buzzer with 3 to send Gonzaga to title game

Jalen Suggs

Suggs hit arguably the biggest basket in Gonzaga history and one of the most memorable in March Madness history. The freshman’s 40-foot shot beat the buzzer in overtime and sent the Zags into Monday’s championship game. Suggs finished with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Drew Timme

Timme made numerous big plays down the stretch to help Gonzaga hold off the Bruins. The sophomore forward scored Gonzaga’s first six points in overtime and finished with 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting. The big man also drew a charging foul on UCLA’s Johnny Juzang near the end of regulation with the score tied.

Textbook charge foul. Timme with the massive defensive play. pic.twitter.com/rKdX5eBuUJ — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) April 4, 2021

Turning point

The last one. It was a seesaw affair throughout and tied at 90 when Suggs pulled up and banked in a 3-pointer that handed the Zags a 93-90 victory over UCLA. Suggs only had 3.3 seconds to work with, but he dribbled inside the half-court line and connected on the game-winner.