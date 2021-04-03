Neighborhood comes alive for Zags’ Final Four appearance

The bombastic screams made it clear Gonzaga pulled of a last-second win.

Across the neighborhood around campus, students shouted as Jalen Suggs sank a basket moving Gonzaga to the Championship game.

There was a heavy presence of police in the neighborhood, but as of 8:30 p.m. no major sign problems, such as the couch burning that occurred when Gonzaga last won on Tuesday night.

Before the game, around 5 p.m. Saturday, small packs of Gonzaga University students walked about the neighborhood in tank tops and their finest Bulldogs gear.

Chickadees and robins sang from the trees.

And students prepared for the big NCAA game the same way college kids have for decades: seemingly every other house had a beer pong table out front.

There were sturdy tables, custom-painted to look like the Zags’ home court, and haphazard ones that were little more than a piece of plywood balancing on two makeshift sawhorses. Shouts of “Let’s go!” carried through the streets when someone drained a shot into a red Solo cup.

And then, at 5:34 p.m., the tables emptied in unison. It was time to put down the ping pong balls and watch the Zags make some shots.

Students pulled their TVs out to front porches or backyards. Some lugged frayed couches onto lawns or sat in camping chairs.

At tipoff, CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz’s voice could be heard from seemingly every street corner within a mile of the Gonzaga campus. Synchronized hoots, claps and moans drowned him out after every big Gonzaga or UCLA Bruins point.

People who live near the university are used to the energy March Madness brings to the neighborhood. Resident Curtis Mokrey said it’s like this every time the Zags make the Final Four.

It might be a bit more extreme this year, though, because the team’s undefeated.

“I get the score when I hear the cheering,” Mokrey said with a grin.