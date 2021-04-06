Major Spokane Valley construction projects beginning and ending

This summer will be a busy one for Spokane Valley construction.

A two-pronged, $26 million project broke ground in March. When it’s done at the end of next summer, Spokane Valley will have a new overpass over the BNSF railway and a roundabout at Barker Road and Trent Avenue.

Right as that Barker Road project is kicking off, a $6.8 million road-widening project on Barker Road from Euclid Avenue to Riverway Street just south of the Spokane River is winding down.

Construction is expected to wrap at the end of April.

Growth is necessitating much of the construction in Spokane Valley. Traffic and safety issues have increased in the last 25 years as new development north of the river has come to the city .

In addition to widening the road, construction on Barker will add a center turn lane, a shared-use path for cyclists and pedestrians (that connects to the Centennial Trail) and other improvements.

“It’ll be great to get that project finished,” Spokane Valley city spokesman Jeff Kleingartner said.

Construction has led to frequent road closures. Kleingartner said the city’s being mindful of the impact on local businesses – which are still accessible via side streets.

“They are open and available for people to visit,” he said. “There are ways … to get around even though it’s not as convenient as we’d like.”