Business beat

Banking

Mountain West Bank has promoted commercial lenders David Brandi and Ross Morton to assistant vice presidents. Both work in the bank’s Coeur d’Alene Commercial Lending Center. Brandi began his banking career in 2013 as a credit analyst at Mountain West Bank and then worked as an assistant relationship manager before being promoted to commercial lender in 2019. He earned associate and bachelor’s degrees in business administration from North Idaho College and Lewis-Clark State College, respectively, as well as an MBA from Gonzaga University. Morton joined Mountain West Bank in 2015 as an assistant relationship manager before being promoted to commercial lender in 2018. He has nearly 12 years of banking experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Idaho.

Honors

Spokane County Bar Volunteer Lawyers Program has announced awards for several community members and organizations, recognizing their work in providing and promoting pro bono legal assistance. Dena Allen received the Attorney Partner Award, given to an attorney who consistently volunteers to assist low-income community members overcome civil legal obstacles. Allen is a partner in the Allen-Fischer law firm. Canopy Credit Union received the Community Partner Award, for its support of the VLP’s effort to reach households facing eviction. Karen Schweigert received the Howard Herman Achievement Award, given to an attorney who has donated years of pro bono service, has taken a significant amount of direct representation cases or volunteers emeritus after many years of practice.