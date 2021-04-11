The Dirt: Construction underway for two restaurants, nightclub at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Northern Quest Resort & Casino has broken ground on two new restaurants and a nightclub on the north side of the property.

The resort is converting the area that formerly housed River’s Edge Buffet into an Asian-fusion inspired restaurant, a pizza-by-the slice eatery and an upscale nightclub.

“We’re detailing the overall composition of our food and beverage offerings to serve our guests,” said Michael Miho, senior director of food and beverage at Northern Quest.

The Asian-fusion restaurant – which has not yet been named – will build upon popularity of Fai’s Noodle House with an “elevated menu” featuring dishes familiar to Fai’s patrons, Miho said.

The Asian-fusion restaurant will eventually replace Fai’s Noodle House. Miho did not specify a closing date for Fai’s.

The second restaurant – a complement to Northern Quest’s existing quick-service eateries – will offer wood-fired pizza by the slice and arcade games, Miho said.

The upscale nightclub will be a “fun, energetic, destination space for live music, dancing with great food and beverage,” Miho said.

The nightclub will also fill a need for corporate and social gatherings, he said.

Spokane Valley-based Lydig Construction is the project contractor. HDG Architecture, of Spokane, is designing the restaurants and nightclub.

The restaurants and nightclub are slated to open in the fall.

In addition to the new venues, Northern Quest is embarking on an expansion project that includes a new hotel wing with nearly 200 rooms. The hotel wing, which will span 160,000 square feet and include five connected buildings, is slated to open in early 2023.

Kitchen Engine expanding in Flour Mill

The Kitchen Engine is expanding its family-owned and -operated gourmet kitchen store in the Flour Mill.

Owner Eric Frickle filed a building permit application with the city to expand the retail store at 621 W. Mallon Ave., Suite 416, and add a new teaching kitchen and café with to-go service, all of which will span 3,750 square feet.

The project contractor is Spokane-based Associated Construction Inc. Copeland Architects, of Spokane, is designing the project.

The project valuation is $150,000, according to the application.

The Kitchen Engine, founded in 2006, sells items that include cookware, bakeware, kitchen gadgets, appliances and coffee equipment.

Dillanos Coffee Roasters. Wake Up Call, coming to Sprague Union District

Wake Up Call and Dillanos Coffee Roasters are coming to the Sprague Union District, according to a building permit application filed with the city.

Wake Up Inc. filed the application to renovate more than 5,350 square feet of space in the historic, two-story Framingham Building at 1722 E. Sprague Ave. Plans call for a 1,170-square-foot café, a 2,930-square-foot office and a 650-square-foot space for coffee roasting.

Spokane-based Yost Gallagher Construction is the project contractor. Trek Architecture, of Spokane, is designing the remodel.

The project valuation has not yet been determined, according to the application.

Wake Up Call has nine coffee shops in the Spokane area and one in Coeur d’Alene.

Dillanos Coffee Roasters is a family-owned specialty coffee roaster headquartered in Sumner, Washington.