Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Jaxon Patrick helps Pullman boys soccer down North Central in GSL 2A contest

UPDATED: Tue., April 13, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Spring boys soccer

Pullman 3, North Central 2: Jaxon Patrick scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and the Greyhounds (1-0) beat the Indians (0-1) in a Greater Spokane League 2A match on Tuesday. Aiden Ferasse scored one goal and assisted another for North Central.

West Valley 5, Rogers 1: The Eagles (1-0) defeated the Pirates (0-1) in the first game of the season on Tuesday.

East Valley 12, Clarkston 3: Details were unavailable.

Shadle Park at Othello: No score reported.

Medical Lake 4, Newport 1: Grant Spangler scored three goals and the Cardinals (1-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-1) in a Northeast A league match on Tuesday. Mason Irons scored for Newport off an assist by Ethan Werley.

Lakeside (WA) 6, Northwest Christian 2: Details were unavailable.

Boys tennis

Lewis and Clark 4, Mt. Spokane 3: At MtS. No. 1 singles - Harvey Johnson (MtS) def. Alan Zeng 6-2, 6-4. No. 1 doubles - Ryan Bro, Kaden Ferguson (MtS) def. Nolan Stewart, Holden Tyler 6-2, 6-7, 11-9, 10-3.

Pullman 7, Shadle Park 0: At SP. No. 1 Singles - Jay Sahaym (Pul) def. Cameron Picicci (SP) 6-1, 6-0. No.1 Doubles- Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang (Pul) def. Carson Newell and Angle Torres (SP) 6-1, 6-1.

University 4, Ferris 3: At U-Hi. No. 1 singles - Austin Alteneder (Uni) def. Jeremy LaSalle 7-5, 2-6, 10-7. No. 1 doubles - Christian Morales and Andrew Frye (Uni) def. Vishal Maliraddi and Michael Buntain 6-2, 6-1.

Clarkston 4, Rogers 3: At Rogers. Details unavailable.

Cheney at Mead: No score reported.

Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep: No score reported.

North Central at West Valley: No score reported.

East Valley at Othello: No score reported.

Girls tennis

Central Valley 5, Gonzaga Prep 2: At CV. No. 1 singles - A. Crogh (CV) def. A. West 4-1, 4-0. No. 1 doubles - B. Riddle and K. Winter (CV) def. B. Adams and A. Barnett (GP) 4-1, 4-2.

Clarkston 7, Rogers 0: At Clk. No. 1 singles - Kerrington Tenwick (Cla) def. Mercy Kim 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles - Claire Teasely and Maggie Ogden (Cla) def. Vy Pham and Mercy Kim 6-2, 6-0.

Pullman 7, Shadle Park 0: At Pul. Singles no.1- Gwyn Heim (Pul) def. Alihna Grandos (SP) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles no. 1- Chelsie George and Suba Ventkatasubramanian (Pul) def. Halle Hober and Isabel Vasquez (SP) 6-3, 6-3.

Mead at Cheney: No score reported.

University at Mead: No score reported.

Mt. Spokane at Lewis and Clark: No score reported.

Othello at East Valley: No score reported. 

West Valley at North Central: No score reported.

Baseball

Colfax 11, Asotin 0 (Game 1)

Colfax 19, Asotin 6 (Game 2)

Odessa 18, Cusick 4 (Game 1)

Odessa 32, Cusick 3 (Game 2)

Lake City 8, Sandpoint 2

Fastpitch softball

Northwest Christian 17, Kettle Falls 5 (Game 1)

Northwest Christian 13, Kettle Falls 0 (Game 2)

Colton 17, Tekoa-Rosalia 1 (Game 1)

Colton 15, Tekoa-Rosalia 0 (Game 2)

Lake City 13, Sandpoint 1

