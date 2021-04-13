Prep roundup: Jaxon Patrick helps Pullman boys soccer down North Central in GSL 2A contest

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Spring boys soccer

Pullman 3, North Central 2: Jaxon Patrick scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and the Greyhounds (1-0) beat the Indians (0-1) in a Greater Spokane League 2A match on Tuesday. Aiden Ferasse scored one goal and assisted another for North Central.

West Valley 5, Rogers 1: The Eagles (1-0) defeated the Pirates (0-1) in the first game of the season on Tuesday.

East Valley 12, Clarkston 3: Details were unavailable.

Shadle Park at Othello: No score reported.

Medical Lake 4, Newport 1: Grant Spangler scored three goals and the Cardinals (1-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-1) in a Northeast A league match on Tuesday. Mason Irons scored for Newport off an assist by Ethan Werley.

Lakeside (WA) 6, Northwest Christian 2: Details were unavailable.

Boys tennis

Lewis and Clark 4, Mt. Spokane 3: At MtS. No. 1 singles - Harvey Johnson (MtS) def. Alan Zeng 6-2, 6-4. No. 1 doubles - Ryan Bro, Kaden Ferguson (MtS) def. Nolan Stewart, Holden Tyler 6-2, 6-7, 11-9, 10-3.

Pullman 7, Shadle Park 0: At SP. No. 1 Singles - Jay Sahaym (Pul) def. Cameron Picicci (SP) 6-1, 6-0. No.1 Doubles- Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang (Pul) def. Carson Newell and Angle Torres (SP) 6-1, 6-1.

University 4, Ferris 3: At U-Hi. No. 1 singles - Austin Alteneder (Uni) def. Jeremy LaSalle 7-5, 2-6, 10-7. No. 1 doubles - Christian Morales and Andrew Frye (Uni) def. Vishal Maliraddi and Michael Buntain 6-2, 6-1.

Clarkston 4, Rogers 3: At Rogers. Details unavailable.

Cheney at Mead: No score reported.

Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep: No score reported.

North Central at West Valley: No score reported.

East Valley at Othello: No score reported.

Girls tennis

Central Valley 5, Gonzaga Prep 2: At CV. No. 1 singles - A. Crogh (CV) def. A. West 4-1, 4-0. No. 1 doubles - B. Riddle and K. Winter (CV) def. B. Adams and A. Barnett (GP) 4-1, 4-2.

Clarkston 7, Rogers 0: At Clk. No. 1 singles - Kerrington Tenwick (Cla) def. Mercy Kim 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles - Claire Teasely and Maggie Ogden (Cla) def. Vy Pham and Mercy Kim 6-2, 6-0.

Pullman 7, Shadle Park 0: At Pul. Singles no.1- Gwyn Heim (Pul) def. Alihna Grandos (SP) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles no. 1- Chelsie George and Suba Ventkatasubramanian (Pul) def. Halle Hober and Isabel Vasquez (SP) 6-3, 6-3.

Mead at Cheney: No score reported.

University at Mead: No score reported.

Mt. Spokane at Lewis and Clark: No score reported.

Othello at East Valley: No score reported.

West Valley at North Central: No score reported.

Baseball

Colfax 11, Asotin 0 (Game 1)

Colfax 19, Asotin 6 (Game 2)

Odessa 18, Cusick 4 (Game 1)

Odessa 32, Cusick 3 (Game 2)

Lake City 8, Sandpoint 2

Fastpitch softball

Northwest Christian 17, Kettle Falls 5 (Game 1)

Northwest Christian 13, Kettle Falls 0 (Game 2)

Colton 17, Tekoa-Rosalia 1 (Game 1)

Colton 15, Tekoa-Rosalia 0 (Game 2)

Lake City 13, Sandpoint 1