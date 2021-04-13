From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Roman A. Moysenko and Darya R. Kuznetsova, both of Spokane.

Daniel M. Normandin and Hailey A. Birdsall, both of Medical Lake.

Ryan S. Sypherd and Lyndsey A. Ochsner, both of Minneapolis, Minn.

Ta’umafalofi S. C. J. Bee and Myca J. Laufenberg, both of Kamuela, Hawaii.

Carter J. Riley and Julia E. Engstrom, both of Spokane.

In the courts Superior courts

New suits

David Rand v. Peter Harder, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Michelle Anderson v. Kaiser Aluminum Washington LLC, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

US Bank National Association v. Linda S. Vasquez, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Peter J. Urlacher, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Ryan A. Willcockson, money claimed owed.

In House Escrow Bellevue LLC v. Damien Christensen, complaint for interpleader.

920 Girard LLC v. Kimberly Mortamer, restitution of premises.

All Star Property Management LLC v. Angel Ingram, et al., restitution of premises.

Christine Hartford v. ATR Petro LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Britos, Timothy W. and Aubrianna R.

Deen, Sara M. and Fincham, Donte R.

Veal, Jolene J. and Brandon L.

Johnson, Nicholas L. and Murphy, Victoria E.

Baker, Edgar R. and Karmen M.

Conlin, Stephanie and Michael

Legal separations granted

Schaefer, Andrea L. and Flynn

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Richard A. Jay, 56; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Dondre W. Wright, 26; six months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Lia C. Bowens, also known as Lia C. Peak, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Garth M. Hendrick, 44; $144.83 restitution, 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Michael E. McGovern, 49; 53 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Kristie M. Bloch, 32; $230 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Jason F. Layne, 45; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence.

Joshua D. Hawley, also known as Joshua J. Hawley, 38; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Scott B. Delago, 38; restitution to be determined, 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Cody D. Mayou, 28; 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and second-degree burglary.

Jesse B. Jenkins, 33; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Derek W. Dennison, 38; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Ian R. Hutchinson, 36; six days in jail with five days converted to 40 hours community service, 12 months probation, second-degree driving with license suspended.

Judge Donna Wilson

Andrew P. E. Stepak, 31; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no contact/protection order violation.

William N. Merrill, 37; restitution to be determined, 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 36 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Noel C. Richards, 41; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Ronnie D. Sticko III, 26; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.

Juan C. Arroyo, 31; $15 fine, seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.

William J. Wynne, 29; $15 fine, 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 12 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation.