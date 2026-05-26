Saturday fire in Cheney destroys one home, halted at 30 acres

One residence and 30 acres were destroyed Saturday by a bonfire-turned-brushfire in Cheney.

The residents of the South Aspen Meadows Drive home were uninjured and are currently staying with family in the area, said Bill Dennestaedt, deputy chief at Spokane County Fire District 3.

Though 27 homes were threatened, Dennstaedt said there were no damages to other residences. The fire was called in at around 1:30 p.m. and lasted until around 6 p.m.

Dozens of agencies responded, including Cheney Fire Department, Spokane County District 10, City of Spokane Districts 2 and 8, AMR and Airway Fire Department. Trucks carried water to the site for firefighters to use while helicopters flew in additional water from a nearby lake.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources finished their mop -up Tuesday afternoon, DNR spokesman Ryan Rodruck said. The incident remains under investigation.