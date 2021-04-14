From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua R. Guzman Manuel and Chastity A. Pinheiro Villon, both of Spokane.

Dennis A. K. Daniels and Wynter D. Nowatchik, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Baumberger and Cassandra M. Weiss, both of Spokane.

Daniel T. Long and Jenelle D. Poole, both of Medical Lake.

Bryce T. Horton and Malia R. K. Conant, both of Spokane.

Craig A. Young and Hannah M. Stolp, both of Spokane.

Jared E. Louie and Joanna C. Luse, both of Spokane.

Xariex F. Torres and Cierra M. E. Costello, both of Spokane.

Jacob M. Hall, of Spokane, and Makenzie K. Reynoldson, of Spokane Valley.

Caleb M. Odle and Deena J. J. Morse, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Vanessa Zink, et al., v. Providence Health and Services WA, et al., medical malpractice.

Matthew Moureaux v. Hardline Contractors, LLC, complaint for breach of contract, breach of implied duty of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment and to enforce claim against contractor’s registration bond.

Teresa J. Juneau-Simon v. County of Spokane, Spokane County Sheriff, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd E. Miller and City of Spokane Valley Police Officer Kevin Berry, complaint for damages, for false arrest and wrongful imprisonment.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Carlson, Elizabeth J. and Duane A.

Staples, Kayla E. and Collin D.

Montoya, Damion and Carmen M.

Dunn, Brandon S. and Amanda M.

Rowley, Rachel A. and James A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Tara A. Jennings, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Michael P. Price

Cody S. Gary, 33; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, five years probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Robby M. Heaton, 53; $15 fine, 81 days in jail with credit given for 81 days served, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.

Marcus D. Goodman, 31; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Joseph N. Shorts, 46; 11 months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Jaeger J. Reed, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Steve L. Hanson, 28; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass-domestic violence and violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Mariah L. Buchanan, 36; restitution to be determined, 33 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft.

Shannon R. Taylor, 32; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.