Menu
Thu., April 15, 2021
Baseball
College: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington State, 3:05 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 3 p.m.
High school: Ferris at Gonzaga Prep, Central Valley at Mt. Spokane, University at Mead, Cheney vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, all 4 p.m.
Soccer
College women: Pac-12: Washington at Washington State, 6 p.m.
Softball
College: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington, 5 p.m.
High school: Ferris at Gonzaga Prep, Central Valley at Mt. Spokane, University at Mead, Cheney vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, all 4 p.m.
Tennis
College men: WCC: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 2 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana State, 2 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Washington, 11 a.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana State, 9 a.m.; Idaho at Montana, 1 p.m.
Track and field
College: Washington State at Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, 10 a.m.; Whitworth at Bigfoot Mulitevents at Spokane Falls CC, 11.
High school: GSL: Shadle Park at West Valley, Clarkston at East Valley, both 3:45 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.