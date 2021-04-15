Baseball

College: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington State, 3:05 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 3 p.m.

High school: Ferris at Gonzaga Prep, Central Valley at Mt. Spokane, University at Mead, Cheney vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, all 4 p.m.

Soccer

College women: Pac-12: Washington at Washington State, 6 p.m.

Softball

College: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington, 5 p.m.

Tennis

College men: WCC: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 2 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana State, 2 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Washington, 11 a.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana State, 9 a.m.; Idaho at Montana, 1 p.m.

Track and field

College: Washington State at Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, 10 a.m.; Whitworth at Bigfoot Mulitevents at Spokane Falls CC, 11.

High school: GSL: Shadle Park at West Valley, Clarkston at East Valley, both 3:45 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.