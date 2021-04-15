Things to do in Spokane: April 16-23

Stage Left Theater Virtual Performance: “I Am My Own Wife” – This one-person play is a true account of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an East Berlin trans woman who manages to survive the Nazi onslaught and the repressive East German Communist regime. Directed by Troy Nickerson and introducing Maeve Griffith as Frau Mahlsdorf and more than 20 other diverse characters. Tickets at stagelefttheater.org. Streaming through Sunday. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. $20-$25. (509) 599-5827.

Virtual Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Four to five bottles of wine are provided with each week’s class for tasting from home, available for pickup at 2 p.m. on the day of the class. Each week features a new theme to discuss, and wine, beer or cider makers or other experts are often in attendance as guest speakers. Visit rocketmarket.com to register and receive a Zoom link via email. Friday, 7 p.m. $60.

Drive-in Movie Nights at the HUB – “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” directed by Steven Spielberg. Rated PG. 115 minutes. Purchase tickets at hub.configio.com/pd/1357/2021. Friday, 8-10 p.m. HUB Sports Center, 19619 E. Cataldo Ave., Liberty Lake. $20 vehicle. (509) 927-0602.

Spring Time Print Town USA – Browse prints, books, cards and posters produced at SPPC, tour the shop and watch live demonstrations in relief printmaking, letterpress printing, screen printing, book binding and more. Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Spokane Print & Publishing Center, 1921 N. Ash St. Free. (208) 446-6118.

Nectar Bottomless(ish) Mimosa Brunch Series – A seven-week series of bottomless(ish) mimosas with a variety of fixings and a brunch buffet. Each week offers two service times: 9:30 and 11 a.m. Visit nectarcateringandevents.com to register. Sunday. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $24.99; $15 extra charge on Mother’s Day. (509) 869-1572.

Wine Class: This State of Many Rivers – Find out what the crisscrossing rivers of Idaho state have to do with wine. Call to register. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Spring Market at the Pavilion – Farmers market. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane/calendar for an updated list of vendors. Wednesdays through May 12, 3-7 p.m. Riverfront Park Pavilion, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Commellini Estate at the Riverfront Park Spring Market – Offering fresh, homemade Italian meals and sauces. Wednesdays through May 12, 3-7 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

Post Falls Chamber of Commerce Community Business Fair – Learn about new businesses or visit ones you already love. Featuring nearly 90 business and service groups. Play Business Bingo to win prizes and enter drawings. Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. Greyhound Park and Events Center, 5100 W. Riverbend Road, Post Falls. Free. (208) 773-5016.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Child Safety 101” – Taught by Clair Bennett, American Heart Association Certified CPR/First Aide instructor and Certified Childbirth instructor. Learn how to properly give CPR per American Heart Association guidelines, help a choking infant or young child, react to severe allergic reactions and use an epi-pen and treat seizures, bleeding, eye injuries and more. The last 35 minutes of class are optional and will focus on newborn care including feeding, soothing a fussy baby, swaddling and early baby care. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Country Dance Lessons – Lessons every Thursday, 7:45-9:45 p.m. Razzle’s Bar and Grill, 10325 N. Government Way, Hayden. Free. (208) 635-5872.

Riverfront Moves: The Core Four, Hype, Strike, Sculpt – Strengthen your entire body through specially curated movements with a high-intensity kick set to the best playlists. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat, towel and water. Registration is not required. Open to all skill and fitness levels. Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Pavillion, 547 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Spark Central Telethon – An evening of entertainment and giving featuring local author and Spark Central co-founder Jess Walter, Brooke Matson, Ginger Ewing and surprise guests. All proceeds ensure that youth programs and membership remain available to Spark Central patrons at no cost. April 23, Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Museum of North Idaho Annual Meeting – Guest speaker Heather Branstetter, author of “Selling Sex in the Silver Valley: A Business of Doing Pleasure,” discusses old Wallace, formerly the largest silver producer in the world. April 23, 6-8 p.m. Museum of North Idaho, 115 Northwest Blvd., Coeur d’Alene. $20 members; $25 nonmembers. (208) 664-3448.

Virtual Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market's Kevin Murphy. Four to five bottles of wine are provided with each week's class for tasting from home, available for pickup at 2 p.m. on the day of the class. Each week features a new theme to discuss, and wine, beer or cider makers or other experts are often in attendance as guest speakers. Visit rocketmarket.com to register and receive a Zoom link via email. April 23, 7 p.m. $60.

Bloomsday Worldwide 2021: Registration Now Open – In this virtual race, participants complete their own 7.46-mile trek on any course, trail or path they choose at any location. The race can be completed any time between April 30 and May 9. Report results online by May 9 to receive a finisher shirt. “Bloomsdog” registration available for participants completing the race with their dog(s). Register online at bloomsdayrun.org. $35.49.

