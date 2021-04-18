The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Sheriff’s Office: Couple found dead inside Spokane Valley apartment

UPDATED: Sun., April 18, 2021

By Colin Tiernan colint@spokesman.com(509) 459-5039

First responders found a dead man and woman Saturday night in a Spokane Valley apartment.

According to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release, the two adults were dating.

Family members called in the incident at 9 p.m. after arriving at the residence and seeing the dead woman motionless on the floor. The family members forced themselves into the southern Spokane Valley apartment in the 3000 block of South Clinton Road as Spokane Valley firefighters and deputies were responding.

Neither of the bodies showed signs of trauma. The Spokane Valley Police Department does not yet know how the man and woman died.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating the incident, according to the news release. 

