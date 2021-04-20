By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Westin E. Chandler and Hannah N. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Isaiah R. Walker, of Spokane, and Josephine R. Whitsett, of Spokane Valley.

Eugene R. Sievert and Chiara C. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Gregory F. Bacon and Ross A. Gariepy, both of Spokane Valley.

Edison D. Millan and Kellie L. Shreve, both of Spokane.

Robert S. Plumb, of Spokane, and Sandra J. Fairbank, of Missoula.

Tristan L. Finch and Megan N. Irion, both of Spokane.

Luis C. Ramos, of Airway Heights, and Erica M. Sanchez, of Yakima.

Thai L. Hood and Tanya D. Lund, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Derek J. Bartlett, et al. v. Brad Burdulis, restitution of premises.

Steven F. Wiker v. United Services Automobile Association, et al., complaint for damages.

WFG National Title Company of Eastern Washington LLC v. Anthony Deligt, interpleader complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Steenhoven, Richard D. and Robin L.

McCall Laughlin, Heidi M. and Laughlin, Michael S.

Hanson, Ashlee and David

Ziehnert, Teala L. and Cody W.

Shinsel, Cathie A. and Todd J.

Scott, Kathy J. and Laddigo J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Daniel J. Hamlin, 23; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Jason D. Hadley, 36; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Jerry D. Vowels, 36; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

James F. Stromberg, 38; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Rashad E. Clarke, also known as Rashad E. Clark and Jeffrey C. Gallagan, 30; 65 days in jail with credit given for 65 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Michael P. Price

Aaron J. Cunningham, 54; 544 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Luis Castillo, 36; three months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Trystn G. Higgins, 26; 168 months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

April A. Chamberlain, also known as April A. Sanders, 37; 18 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Ladondra Geter, 42; 18 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

James G. Nelson, 48; restitution to be determined, 11 months bench probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Glenn A. Lange, 56; $2,095.50 restitution, 270 days electronic home monitoring, after pleading guilty to driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drug.

Stephanie M. Vansant, 32; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Robert L. Masterson, 32; 28 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.