Washington records
Tue., April 20, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Westin E. Chandler and Hannah N. Johnson, both of Spokane.
Isaiah R. Walker, of Spokane, and Josephine R. Whitsett, of Spokane Valley.
Eugene R. Sievert and Chiara C. Nelson, both of Spokane.
Gregory F. Bacon and Ross A. Gariepy, both of Spokane Valley.
Edison D. Millan and Kellie L. Shreve, both of Spokane.
Robert S. Plumb, of Spokane, and Sandra J. Fairbank, of Missoula.
Tristan L. Finch and Megan N. Irion, both of Spokane.
Luis C. Ramos, of Airway Heights, and Erica M. Sanchez, of Yakima.
Thai L. Hood and Tanya D. Lund, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Derek J. Bartlett, et al. v. Brad Burdulis, restitution of premises.
Steven F. Wiker v. United Services Automobile Association, et al., complaint for damages.
WFG National Title Company of Eastern Washington LLC v. Anthony Deligt, interpleader complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Steenhoven, Richard D. and Robin L.
McCall Laughlin, Heidi M. and Laughlin, Michael S.
Hanson, Ashlee and David
Ziehnert, Teala L. and Cody W.
Shinsel, Cathie A. and Todd J.
Scott, Kathy J. and Laddigo J.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Daniel J. Hamlin, 23; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Jason D. Hadley, 36; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Jerry D. Vowels, 36; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.
James F. Stromberg, 38; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Rashad E. Clarke, also known as Rashad E. Clark and Jeffrey C. Gallagan, 30; 65 days in jail with credit given for 65 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex/kidnap offender.
Judge Michael P. Price
Aaron J. Cunningham, 54; 544 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Luis Castillo, 36; three months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Trystn G. Higgins, 26; 168 months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
April A. Chamberlain, also known as April A. Sanders, 37; 18 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Ladondra Geter, 42; 18 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
James G. Nelson, 48; restitution to be determined, 11 months bench probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Glenn A. Lange, 56; $2,095.50 restitution, 270 days electronic home monitoring, after pleading guilty to driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drug.
Stephanie M. Vansant, 32; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Robert L. Masterson, 32; 28 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.
