Deputies searching for suspect in Spokane Valley bank robbery

Spokane Valley deputies are investigating a robbery at a Banner Bank and searching for a suspect they believe to be a shorter man with two full sleeves of tattoos, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a holdup alarm at the Banner Bank at 15606 E. Sprague Ave. An employee confirmed the bank had been robbed, though no one was injured, according to the release.

The suspect was last seen running through the parking lot toward the Dollar Tree. Deputies suspect he might have been running to a getaway car, and he was gone by the time deputies established a perimeter, the release said.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white or possibly Latino male, about 5-foot to 5-foot-6, with a slender build. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, a dark baseball cap and a face mask, the release said. Witnesses also described dark, arm’s length tattoos on the man’s arms.

Deputies ask anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No. 10048982.