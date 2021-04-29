Area roundup: Gonzaga baseball postpones next seven games due to COVID-19 issues

From staff reports

Gonzaga baseball postponed its next seven games due to coronavirus protocols within the program, the school announced Thursday.

The 21st-ranked Zags will not play this weekend’s three-game West Coast Conference series against San Diego, Monday’s nonconference game against Oregon or the May 7-9 nonconference series against Seattle. All games were scheduled to be at home.

Makeup dates have not been determined for any of the contests.

GU defeated Washington State in a nonconference game Tuesday at Patterson Baseball Complex.

College football

Whitworth hired former Lake City and Montana standout Matt Troxel as its offensive coordinator, coach Rod Sandberg announced.

Troxel’s last coaching stop was as the OC of the San Antonio Commanders in the Alliance of American Football last spring. He has also coached at Idaho and Idaho State.

“Coach Troxel is an outstanding coach with a contagious passion for the game of football,” Sandberg said in a team release. “As we did our research on Matt, common themes were his bright mind and his attention to detail. But what stands out about Matt is his personality and ability to form meaningful relationships with the people around him.”

Troxel also has family connections to Whitworth, where his sister Ashley played soccer for four seasons (2002-05) and his brother-in-law Daniel Jones played football.