From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Austin A. Kernes and Sage T. Fernandes-Wert, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael A. Sinitsa, of Spokane and Marina Zhuravel, of Southwick Massachusetts.

Joshua M. Cornwell and Lynnsey M. Kelley, both of Spokane.

Earl L. Ennis and Sharon L. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.

Allen W. Wilson and Emily L. Ebaugh, both of Spokane.

Ethan A. Young and Taylor R. Paulus, both of Mica.

Kenneth A. Byrd and Katrina M. Tyler, both of Spokane.

Noah R. Hofhiens, of Post Falls and Amaris M. Taylor, of Coeur d’Alene.

Taliix P. Bourgeau and Empero E. Corral, both of Ford, Washington.

Michael S. Lee and Kayley R. P. Brosam, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew W. Leslie and Kristine A. Devries, both of Spokane.

Steven A. Langford and Jennifer E. Matsch, both of Cheney.

Dezmond D. House and McKenna R. Lemaster, both of Spokane.

Keana W. Jackson and Ryan N. Thompson, both of Athol.

Christopher G. Bass and Kathy L. Cooper, both of Spokane.

Edward L. Moore and Kimberly A. Scott, both of Spokane.

Drew H. Malcolm and Morgan L. Burr, both of Meridian, Idaho.

Demetreus D. de Marco and Alora D. Garnes, both of Spokane.

Corey J. Allen and Brittny A. Case, both of Spokane Valley.

Brian H. Heywood and Judith P. Richardson, both of Spokane.

Spencer C. Warnecke, of Rockford and Megan D. K. Stark, of Valleyford.

Dyllan J. Walton and Kelly M. Cruz Mancia, both of Spokane.

Russell L. Freund and Marjorie M. Pooler, both of Otis Orchards.

Austyn J. Knudsen and Sydney P. Goldfeldt, both of Spokane.

Cody J. Charbonneau and Cassandra K. Tobler, both of Cheney.

Jacob F. Thompson and Victoria B. Simboli, both of Spokane.

Payton J. Miller and Madison K. Pearson, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven M. Jaurez and Kayla J. Gardner, both of Spokane.

Joshua E. Ibarra and Cassandra M. Guerrero, both of Spokane.

Jordan A. Lambert and Miranda C. Stephens, both of Cheney.

Adam J. Guastella and Madisen K. Brooks, both of Spokane.

Justin M. Eldred and Micheal L. Harvey, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael A. Kwasman, of Spokane and Nicole R. Wood, of Creston, Canada.

Paul N. Macdonald and Kathryn A. Price, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Dog Sciences LLC v. Modified K9 Corp, et al., complaint.

Savanna Beddoes v. Community Health Association of Spokane, complaint for employment discrimination.

Northwest Trustee And Management Services LLC, et al., John K. Tormino, complaint for declaratory relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Christina Overly, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Robert Royer, et al., complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Daniel R. Miller, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

First American Title Insurance Company v. Hans Svendson and John and Shawna Fisher, complaint for interpleader pursuant to RCW 4.08.160 and disclaimer of interest by plaintiff pursuant to RCW 4.08.170.

Boeing Employees Credit Union v. Joshua M. Davenport, money claimed owed.

The Sherwin-Williams Company v. Anthony M. Smith, et al., money claimed owed

Discover Bank v. Jesse Rittermann, money claimed owed.

Econo Heat Inc., et al., v. Morrco LLC, et al., complaint for damages for misappropriation of trade secrets, conversation and other relief.

Tami I. Wais v. Eric J. Roth, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Beznaiguia, Sara J. and Khalid M.

Crisler, Angela G. and Kevin R.

Miller, Anna M. and Robert J.

Rettig, Matthew V. and Drew, Jesikah H.

Shaffer, Karissa M. and Nicholas R.

Basford, Daniel E. and Dagmar E.

Garza, Armando and Lisa J.

Godwin, Gidget and Michael

Harmon, Angela A. and Gary R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Aaron K. Rogers, 42; 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Joshua C. Greene, 42; 50 months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after being found guilty of first-degree escape.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Oliver H. Rhodes, also known as Oliver R. H. Rhodes, 28; restitution to be determined, 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgeries – certificate of title.

Robert L. Walls, 54; $15 fine, 62 days in jail with credit given for 62 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of a no contact order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Tyson J. Heath, 31; 29, disorderly conduct.

David A. Kelly, 59; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Dustin J. Kunicki, 28; eight days in jail, operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Willie J. Richardson II, 44; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Joseph D. B. Ries, 24; 90 days in jail, theft.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ryan S. Collins, 49; 118 days in jail with credit given for 118 days served, 36 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.

Paul M. Kelly, 30; $1,350 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, third-degree theft.

Andrey V. Litvinov, 37; $2,345.50 fine, 120 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 150 days electronic home monitoring converted to 10 days in jail, 60 months probation, driving while intoxicated, first-degree driving with license suspended, operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

William E. Meals, 62; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 24 months probation, harassment.

John E. Rodgers, 42; 70 days in jail with credit given for 70 days served, 12 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Jacob S. Rook, 30; $900 restitution, 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, 12 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Teddy D. Schuh 55; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.

Melquisedec Serrano, 27; $3,245.50 fine, four days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Gayle M. Sprute, 56; $720 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.