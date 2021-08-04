Village People replaces REO Speedwagon at Festival at Sandpoint this weekend

Village People will now take the stage Saturday at the Festival at Sandpoint after REO Speedwagon canceled their performance after positive COVID-19 tests were confirmed.

REO Speedwagon released the following statement: “Unfortunately, while we have been practicing CDC and locally recommended COVID-19 protocols on tour, members of the REO touring family still tested positive recently. Fortunately, everyone was vaccinated, and all are feeling fine despite the positive tests.

“However, for the safety of our band, crew members, venue staff, our families and our awesome fans, we will regrettably be canceling our upcoming show in Sandpoint. Once those affected observe the recommended quarantine and test negative, REO will be back on the road again – 100% healthy and 110% ready to rock! Stay safe, and get vaccinated, everyone!”

Disco legends Village People will perform at the festival on Saturday. Known for their onstage costumes and dance anthems, Village People will have the audience dancing to “YMCA” until “5’ O’clock in the Morning.”

Tickets are available for $69.95 at festivalatsandpoint.com for Village People. REO Speedwagon individually purchased tickets can be used to attend Village People or any other concert at the festival, including Gladys Knight on Thursday, Young the Giant on Friday, the family matinee on Sunday and the grand finale on Sunday.

Season pass, patron and sponsor REO Speedwagon tickets are only valid for the Village People and do not qualify for refunds. For individual REO Speedwagon ticket purchasers who do not wish to attend Village People or the other performances, full refunds will automatically be issued starting Aug. 11.

Refunds will be issued to every individual REO Speedwagon ticket purchaser if their ticket is not used at any of the remaining festival performances and was purchased through the festival. Donating REO Speedwagon tickets back to the nonprofit will also be accepted.

The festival’s venue will be configured as a dance concert for Young the Giant and Village People shows to allow for an increased dancing/standing area in front of the stage for the safety of fans, volunteers and staff.

There will still be sections for blankets, low chairs, tall chairs and reserved patron and sponsor seating, as well as the grandstands. For more information, visit festivalatsandpoint.com or email info@festivalatsandpoint.com.