10 under $10 Aug. 6-13 – Gordon Wilson, Shakespeare in the Park, Haley Young and the Bossame and Hillyard Festival

1 “People Watching” – 5 p.m. Friday, Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. Avenue West Gallery presents a mixed-media exhibit by Marsha Marcuson and Claudia Smith. The exhibit is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 30. For more information, visit avenuewestgallery.org, and call (509) 838-4999. Admission: FREE

2 “Nine Days” – 1:50 and 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Magic Lantern, 25 W. Main Ave. A reclusive character (Winston Duke) decides which of five souls deserves a chance at life. Written and directed by Edson Oda. For tickets, visit magiclanternonmain.com, and call (509) 209-2383. Admission: $9

3 Saranac August Exhibition – 5 p.m. Friday, Saranac Art Projects, 25 W. Main Ave. Mixed media by Tobe Harvey, Shanda Lee Stinebaugh and Josh Hobson. Opening reception Friday, 5-8 p.m. Closing reception and artist talk Aug. 27, 5-8 p.m. For more information, visit saranacartprojects.wordpress.com, and call (509) 954-5458. Admission: FREE

4 “Phases of Isolation” – 5 p.m. Friday, Kolva-Sullivan Gallery, 115 S. Adams St., Suite A. The Kolva-Sullivan Gallery features a selection of mixed media by Dara DeBast taking inspiration from “sacred geometry, nature, color, line, shape and various forms of abstraction.” For more information, contact Jim Kolva at jim@kolva.comcastbiz.net, and call (509) 458-5517. Admission: FREE

5 Gordon Wilson – 5 p.m. Friday, Marmot Art Space, 1202 W. Summit Parkway. The Marmot Art Space presents a series of plein air oil paintings by Gordon Wilson. Many of the featured works were painted on site in France, Germany and Italy. But, due to the pandemic, the most recent were completed a little closer to home. The gallery will also display works by Alfredo Arreguin, Ruben Trejo, Frank Munns and Ric Gendron. For more information, visit marmotartspace.com, and call (509) 270-5804. Admission: FREE

6 Shakespeare in the Park – 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. The Spokane Shakespeare Society presents William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” For more information, visit spokaneshakespearesociety.org, and call (509) 379-8377. Admission: FREE

7 3-Minute Mic – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore. Hosted via Zoom by Chris Cook, readers are invited to share up to 3 minutes of poetry. Content will not be censored, although readers are asked to be sensitive to younger audience members. For more information, visit auntiebooks.com, and call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

8 Haley Young and the Bossame – 8 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Spokane-based group Haley Young and the Bossame will perform a lineup of funk, soul and rock featuring covers and original works. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

9 Hillyard Festival and Hi-Jinx Parade – 10 a.m. Saturday, Greater Hillyard Community. Featuring live entertainment, beer garden, vendor fair, kids games and more, the Hillyard Festival and Hi-Jinx Parade has something for the whole family. For more information, visit hillyardfestival.com, and call (509) 270-1569. Admission: FREE

10 “Frozen II” – at dusk Saturday, Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.” Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Rated PG. 103 minutes. For more information, visit libertylakewa.gov/447/pavillionpark, and call (509) 755-6700. Admission: FREE