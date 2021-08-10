The Dish: Changes are brewing for Brick West, Pint House, Embers pizza and Bark, A Rescue Pub

By Kris Kilduff For The Spokesman-Review

We’re one Brick short of a load! I was recently surprised to learn that Sam Milne, head brewer of Spokane’s powerhouse Brick West Brewing, will be stepping down with plans to maybe open something of his own on the West Side.

Brick West, which seemed to be very much built around Milne’s brewing accolades of studying at Siebel Institute in Chicago and Doemens Academy in Munich and graduating from the World Brewing Academy, now may have to switch focus and find a new showrunner for its exploding brand.

Luckily for customers, Brick West has a dedicated and talented team to rebound from such a loss. It will be exciting to see what the next steps are for the Goodwin Group brewery and a young, insanely talented brewer like Milne.

All Bark, small bites

If there has been an especially big restaurant loss via COVID-19, it has been the departure of Spokane fine dining icon Clover. I recently found out that after more than a year off, chef Kory Schimanski has decided that he wants to dip his toes back into culinary water and has taken a position at Bark, A Rescue Pub.

I’m told that he will be helping retool and execute lunch services while chef Kayleigh Wytcherley continues to run the kitchen. This is an amazing, experienced addition to an already amazing restaurant that celebrated its first anniversary last week.

A pint at a Tyme

Goodtymes Bar and Grill, which has been a landmark in Spokane Valley for as long as I can remember, recently announced its closure and sale. I heard that taking its place is a second location for Pint House, which opened in Indian Trail in 2019.

If you haven’t been, Pint House is a beer forward sports bar – a great place for you and friends to watch the game, grab a burger and throw back a few cold ones.

Poole of pasta

In a recent the Dish, I mentioned that there were rumors of a third Poole’s Public House location. Well, Lisa Poole messaged me and gave me the full rundown, and it’s still exciting news.

In the Fairwood Center on Hastings Road, they will be opening an Italian eatery and calling it Mossuto’s. Named after her grandfather, it will offer fun, new and classic authentic techniques that will highlight longtime family recipes.

Pizza mulligan

If you consider yourself a foodie, you no doubt dined at James Beard-nominated chef Laurent Zirotti’s popular Post Falls restaurant Fleur de Sel before it closed on May 19. With news of his retirement, the building was sold to pizza perfectionists Rob and Allison Burnett of Embers by the Lake.

They have recently revamped the kitchen, including a new wood oven and attached a new “by the Green” branding to include onsite Highlands Golf Course. They have already opened without announcement and just told me that they are ready for the masses.

The Dish is Spokane’s whisperings about the happenings in the Inland Northwest’s food and beverage scene. Its author, Kris Kilduff, can be reached at kris.kilduff56@gmail.com.