Washington courts
UPDATED: Tue., Aug. 10, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jeffery M. Green, of Belleville, Illinois, and Charity L. Viscario, of Spokane.
Alexander L. Walcker and Shyanne M. Atwood, both of Spokane Valley.
Michael J. Sorensen and Kaylee L. Kroll, both of Spokane.
Daniel B. Miranda and Mandie P. Foy, both of Deer Park.
Samuel A. Morris and Anna M. Lacroix, both of Spokane.
Joel A. Horning, of Spokane and Natalie M. White, of Nine Mile Falls.
Connor S. Smith and Emma S. Toronto, both of Mead.
Shane J. Ferro and Mandy M. Carr, both of Spokane Valley.
Conner J. C. Bailey and Brooke M. Haws, both of Spokane.
Douglas K. Crawford and Dinah M. McKinney, both of Winnemucca, Nevada.
Joshua L. Anderson and Caitlin D. O’Connell, both of Spokane.
Marion F. Smalley and Corryn M. Corkery, both of Spokane.
David K. Hendricks and Katrina M. Lacayo, both of Seattle.
Joshua J. Loera and Megan L. Brown, both of Spokane.
William P. Simpson and Beitske Koolstra, both of Spokane Valley.
Jesse J. Spencer and Nicole R. Tudor, both of Spokane.
Nicholas M. Daseler and Yuika Suzuki, both of Spokane.
Joshua E. Cavanaugh and Madeleine V. Flemister, both of Spokane.
Daniel J. Bondarenko, of Lakeville, Minnesota, and Maria K. Korneychuk, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.
Phillip J. Bracikowski and Laura D. Young, both of Spokane.
Leroy C. Smith and Cassandra M. Rose, both of Spokane Valley.
Spencer J. Long and Martine F. Leclerc, both of Hillsboro, Oregon.
Elizabeth F. Schroeder and Perla A. Hernandez, both of Spokane.
Tyler D. Miller, of Monroe, Washington, and Skylar B. Larson, of Veradale.
Kevin A. Broadnax and Jennifer E. Payton, both of Spokane.
Lucas C. L. Pitotti and Bridget M. Donogh, both of Spokane.
Ryan D. Mangis and Kelsey D. Kienbaum, both of Spokane.
Savannah L. Kohler and Molly J. Anson, both of Spokane.
Rocky R. Severson and Sharon L. Severson, both of Spokane.
Marshall M. Barkdull and Haley L. Adams, both of Spokane.
Caleb W. Snow and Haley I. M. Sands, both of Spokane.
Benjamin A. Dawson and Sierra L. Vaughn, both of Spokane.
Matthew J. Miller and Tarin J. V. Drapeau, both of Post Falls.
Joshua M. Hagen and Jennifer O. Meese, both of Spokane.
Jeffrey M. Schuler, of Spokane and Haley J. Burghart, of Spokane Valley.
Derek K. Green and Hanna K. Watkins, both of Fairfield.
Edward S. Dufresne and Zoie A. Simansky, both of Spokane.
William R. Sathre and Katie D. Prior, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Judy Lashaw v. Alethea Albright, restitution of premises.
Starlight 2 LLC v. Bruce W. Jones, restitution of premises.
Geico General Insurance Company v. West Coast Auto Transport Service Inc., property damages.
US Bank National Association v. Vinh N. Ho, money claimed owed.
Todd L. Johnson v. Spokane County, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and city of Spokane Valley; Jose M. Carrillo; Thomas L. Walton; Griffin E. Criswell; and Tyler S. Kullman, complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Johnson, Eric D. and Patricia S.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Michael P. Price
Steven E. Bronowski, 33; restitution to be determined, 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Austin D. Wilcox, 28; restitution of premises, three months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault-domestic violence.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Angela S. Frederick, 47; one day in jail, 30 days electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
Robert W. Hemphill, 44; one day in jail, theft.
Judge Matthew W. Antush
Sean M. Herman, 28; 21 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and second-degree trespass premises.
Stephanie D. Johnson, 46; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Mark A. Kintgen, 32; 49 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Danny Romero, 36; 15 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Jacob S. Rook, 30; 29 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
