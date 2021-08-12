From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Julian D. Hemphill and Alexus J. Oliveira, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Jason W. Sterling and Christina M. Race, both of Spokane Valley.

Bryan M. Sundell and Tammy J. Walden, both of Spokane.

Tristen M. Adams and Angela L. Howes, both of Cheney.

Adam Z. Nelson and Kensi M. Nestor, both of Spokane Valley.

Jay C. Bruesch, of Box Elder, South Dakota, and Patricia M. Kem, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Bjorn A. Phillips and Isabel M. S. Dausey, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Garret C. Campbell and Victoria E. Lenas, both of Spokane.

Stephen W. Watkins and Holly L. Watkins, both of Elk.

Nolan M. Winn and Brianna N. Carter, both of Spokane.

Thomas R. Lynch and Cindy J. Keblbek, both of Spokane Valley.

Jamoarr L. Hickman and Danielle L. Glasky, both of Spokane.

Mikhail V. Kulchitskiy and Maria Grecu, both of Spokane.

Evan C. Frobe and Whitney N. Hubble, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew D. Baker and Anya W. McKenzie, both of Spokane Valley.

Nikkolas A. Reinhardt and Chelsea J. Anderson, both of Spokane Valley.

Ian S. Almberg and Ciara L. Graff, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyler S. Hyde, of Deer Park and Makiyah D. Aylesworth, of Spokane.

Daniel S. Kerbs and Shantel L. Miller, both of Clayton.

Andriy Bilous and Yana S. Hivrenko, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Heather Merrill v. Holly Merrill, et al., seeking quiet title.

Matthew R. Wichman, et al., v. Nancy Baer Trucking Inc., et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Niccolo Magnotto, et al., v. Mark Webb, complaint for damages for negligence, negligent misrepresentation and unjust enrichment.

Central Pre-Mix Concrete Co. v. Atlas Craftsman LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jett, Kara E. M. and Brody L.

Legal separations granted

Jones, Deanna and William

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Jason D. Hill, 42; $720.87 restitution, 60 days in jail with credit for time served, 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 29.75 months community custody, second-degree malicious mischief, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree possession of stolen property, three counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree identity theft.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Kristy Huffaker, 33; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree view depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Junjun Majmeto, 23; one day in jail, theft.

Victor R. Ofide, 33; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Robert Spring, 23; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Victor P. Tyatykh, 30; 90 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and second-degree trespass premises.

Jeremy M. Walker, 39; 133 days in jail, theft.

John C. Wirick, 62; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Donna Wilson

Duane E. Waldron, 33; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Silvio P. Dillard, 36; 90 days in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated and first-degree driving with suspended license.

Angel Zepeda, 24; 71 days in jail with credit given for 71 days served, 90 days electronic home monitoring converted to six days in jail, 60 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Robin M. Pena, 55; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Karla R. Sliger, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Michael L. Solomon, 47; $990.50 fine, day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jonathon J. Sager, 45; 200 days electronic home monitoring, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Graciela Paslay, 48; $990.50 fine, one day in jail or 15 days electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Robert A. Sherwood, 45; 115 days in jail, first-degree driving with suspended license.

Joshua A. Williams, 29; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.