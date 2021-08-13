Bad air in Spokane expected to stay put today and through much of the weekend
UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 13, 2021
Air quality continued to be in the unhealthy range in Spokane Friday morning.
And conditions aren’t expected to change much for a couple days. Relief also isn’t available by taking a couple hour drive.
Air quality monitors from the Cascades to western Montana mostly were measuring “unhealthy” air Friday morning.
“I would not expect significant improvements through the day given the lack of wind we have,” said Greg Koch, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Spokane.
Thursday was the fourth day this year that the average air quality for the day in Spokane reached the unhealthy category, according to Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency data.
A cold front heading in over the weekend likely will help, particularly starting on Sunday, Koch said.
Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s today, 100 on Saturday and mid-90s on Sunday. But high temperatures are expected to return to the 80s Monday, at least through next Thursday.
Spokane likely will tie its record today for most days of temperatures reaching at least 90 degrees. As of Thursday, there have been 38 days that reached at least 90. The record is 39, set in 1958.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.