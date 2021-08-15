Dad Daze: Combatting back-to-school stress during a pandemic

Returning to school is stressful during the best of times. At least it was for me. Even though I was a student back in the Paleolithic era, I still get melancholy when summer ends and school begins. Parents are supposed to be relieved when school returns to session, but I never was since I always loved being around my children during the summer. You only get so many of those precious seasons with your kids.

For many children and some parents, it’s not easy to go back, particularly this year due to the pandemic. The delta variant is a harsh reminder that we’re still gripped by COVID-19. There is considerable stress about potential illness, mask mandates and socialization, among other issues.

Emily Greene, a mother of three school-age children and the author of “School, Disrupted: Rediscovering the Joy of Learning in a Pandemic-Stricken World,” shares her experience educating her children inside and outside traditional schools throughout her book.

“A lot of people are having back-to-school anxiety, and it’s understandable,” Greene said while calling from her Bethesda, Maryland, home. “There is uncertainty, and there is fear. My perspective is that parents should normalize flexibility and adaptability. Get ready to face the unexpected challenges rather than moan about the unknown. My take is that we spent last year training ourselves to be more flexible and adaptable. Let’s not look at the landscape with dread and fear. “

So to quote Franklin Delano Roosevelt, we have nothing to fear but fear itself. “Exactly,” Greene said. “We often lead with our own fear from anxiety. Parents say things like, ‘I hope your school doesn’t go virtual for two months,’ and ‘I know masks are hard to breathe in.’

Greene believes parents should bring creativity and humor to their children’s world. “What I like to do is play the ‘would you rather’ game. Would you rather be eaten alive by a shark or bitten by a scorpion? Would you rather wear a mask all day or be buried in a pile of smelly socks? It sounds ridiculous, but it frames a child’s perception that there are things that are worse than what they’re going through, and lots of pressure is released by laughter.”

And then there is the anxiety some children have because they’re not vaccinated and not eligible for a shot until they’re 12 years old. “Some children are terrified because they can’t be vaccinated,” Greene said. “Don’t make it worse with parental fear. Tell them the truth, which is that most kids are doing fine.” Greene believes that families should strive for normalcy, especially if the situation gets worse.

“Support each other in always getting a good night’s sleep,” Greene said. “Stay active, eat healthy and spend time in nature. Try to eat meals together. When possible, do chores together and make time for play. These small acts of family togetherness can be the anchor that help kids deal with the uncertainties of the return to school.”

A great way for children to not dwell on the pandemic is to encourage kids to get creative. “We can remind our children to use their own creativity to face challenges,” Greene said. “Why is it that children don’t always think to use their innate creativity during challenging times? This year is bound to present new and unforeseen difficulties, whether it be new mask mandates, academic challenges or friendship struggles.

“Let’s remind our kids that their creativity is a source of resilience and strength that allows them to come up with multiple solutions to any problems that arise. Let’s encourage them to feel empowered to use creativity to develop positive ways to face challenging situations. Tapping into their own creativity gives kids a source of strength and autonomy.”

Children are strong and resilient. After the first few weeks, hopefully the familiarity will return. Kids will embrace the sounds of autumn, such as football players colliding and the din of a collective of children leaving class at once. Kids are adaptable. They can accomplish more than most imagine. That’s why setting a bar high for children is a great idea since they have no idea what standard they may set.

Let’s be optimistic and believe in our children, who will surprise us as we somehow find our way out of the pandemic. While we navigate through this challenging time, think about what Greene said, and help our children be more flexible and adaptable. That will undoubtedly make a difference.