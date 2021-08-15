The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 91° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News

Winds, cold front expected to push some smoke out of Spokane area on Sunday

UPDATED: Sun., Aug. 15, 2021

Wildfire smoke shrouds the hills around the T.J. Meenach Bridge, Bridge, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Wildfire smoke shrouds the hills around the T.J. Meenach Bridge, Bridge, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com

Though Spokane’s air quality dropped to unhealthy levels again on Sunday, westerly winds were expected to sweep through and bring cleaner air for the region, weather officials said.

Travis Wilson, Spokane meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said potential winds up to 30 mph would push the smoke out of the area, though with fires burning in nearly every part of the state, smoke is not likely to be gone for good.

“It’s a contribution of fires burning all around us,” Wilson said.

Air quality dipped into the moderate range Sunday evening.

The winds will also bring a cold front starting Monday, with temperatures expected to hover in the upper-70s and lower-80s for the rest of the week. A change in these wind patterns might bring another surge of smoke and haze later in the week, Wilson said.

Wilson said August usually sees cooler days than June and July, lowering the region’s chance of breaking the six-day record of 100-degree days. The latest Spokane has ever exceeded 100 degrees was Aug. 31, so there is still the possibility of shattering the historic heat record.

Weather officials also noticed the potential for rainfall and thunderstorms in the area Tuesday, which would also keep temperatures cooler during the week.

Though northeastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle could see significantly more rain than Spokane, Wilson said the much-needed moisture would “be potentially enough to wet the ground.”

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.