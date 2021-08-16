Fires torch through brush, timber Monday near Spokane

Several fires caused evacuations and strained fire departments who already had to share resources in an intense wildfire season.

Muckamuck Fire

A fire that started near Conconully in Okanogan County continued growing at 2,500 acres and prompted “go now” evacuation orders for residents, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol and FPB Emergency Operations Center on Sunday.

It got right to the edge of town, but firefighters kept flames out, said Conconully Mayor Steve Martin.

“Everybody is used to it,” Martin said. “We just move on.”

About half of the town’s 210 residents evacuated. Martin was among those who stayed.

State resources went to Conconully to help battle the fire, and the town still stood as of Monday morning, according to a post from the Town of Conconully Facebook page. Structures lost included a chicken coop and one empty cabin north of town, the post read.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency early Monday morning authorized funds for up to 75% of the eligible firefighting costs, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Eligible costs could include for field camps, equipment use, repair, and replacement, as well as mobilization and demobilization, and tools, materials, and supplies, the release said.

FEMA also approved another $779,000 to Washington through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for cleanup and to prevent other damages caused by the fire, according to the news release.

Summit Trail/Upper Lime Creek fires

Crews made progress on fires burning next to each other on the Colville Indian Reservation, though evacuation orders remained in place Monday.

The Summit Trail fire, which started July 12, was estimated at 29,205 acres Monday morning.

Level 1 evacuation orders warning residents to be aware of potential danger in the area were in place from Lafleur south on Hall Creek Road to Hall Creek Flat, including Lynx Creek Road. These level 1 orders were also in place for Seyler Valley Road south to Bridge Creek Road, including Bridge Creek Road, Mollenberg Lane and Twin Lakes.

The Upper Lime Creek fire burning north of Keller held at 576 acres Monday morning, with level 1 evacuation orders from Empire Creek to The Pines.

Road closures in the area included Sitdown Creek Road at County Highway 99. The Colville Indian Agency also shut down all forest roads to the public.