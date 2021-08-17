The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Manhunt at Hauser Lake focused on two fugitives

UPDATED: Tue., Aug. 17, 2021

Law enforcement from U.S. Marshals, Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff huddle along West Mincoda Road, Aug. 17, 2021, in Hauser Lake Idaho. They are searching for two suspects out of Kootenai County with multiple warrants.  (Brian Plonka For The Spokesman-Review)
By Colin Tiernan colint@spokesman.com(509) 459-5039

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the woods near Hauser Lake just across the Idaho border Tuesday to find a man and woman wanted out of Kootenai County.

Theodore E. Harper (Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)
Spokane County and Kootenai County deputies, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service, were searching in thick conifer forest west of Hauser Lake, about a mile from the Washington border.

Michael Leigh, a supervisory deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, said the manhunt is for Theodore E. Harper and Taylir M. Jacobs. Officials are using a drone to aid in the search.

Taylir M. Jacobs (Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)
Records indicate Harper is 36 and a Coeur d’Alene resident. Jacobs is 32 and was last listed as a resident of Post Falls.

Harper has been on probation since February, but had a bench warrant out for his arrest for suspected burglary and eluding police. He is also suspected of grand theft, according to Kootenai County Sheriff’s records. Jacobs also is wanted on suspicion of grand theft and burglary.

No additional details were immediately available.

