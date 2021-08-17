Manhunt at Hauser Lake focused on two fugitives
UPDATED: Tue., Aug. 17, 2021
Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the woods near Hauser Lake just across the Idaho border Tuesday to find a man and woman wanted out of Kootenai County.
Spokane County and Kootenai County deputies, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service, were searching in thick conifer forest west of Hauser Lake, about a mile from the Washington border.
Michael Leigh, a supervisory deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, said the manhunt is for Theodore E. Harper and Taylir M. Jacobs. Officials are using a drone to aid in the search.
Records indicate Harper is 36 and a Coeur d’Alene resident. Jacobs is 32 and was last listed as a resident of Post Falls.
Harper has been on probation since February, but had a bench warrant out for his arrest for suspected burglary and eluding police. He is also suspected of grand theft, according to Kootenai County Sheriff’s records. Jacobs also is wanted on suspicion of grand theft and burglary.
No additional details were immediately available.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.