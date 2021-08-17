From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Logan C. Georgeadis and Jessica T. Walden, both of Spokane.

Jackson G. Sanders and Megan E. Francom, both of Spokane.

Ethan G. Becherini and Chyrsten R. Jacobs, both of Spokane.

Chase D. Jones and Courtney J. Harmon, both of Mead.

Jessen A. Day and Tara K. Fetters, both of Spokane Valley.

Devin M. Ruby and Kirsten L. Light, both of Spokane.

Hsan Htwee, of Spokane Valley and Hser Eh Moo, of Spokane.

Victor A. Celli and Deana J. Burlingame, both of Spokane.

Michael L. Mininger and Alisha M. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Bryan P. Childers and Ashley N. Schroeder, both of Spokane.

Payton S. McDonald and Emily N. Lyonnais, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert J. Fischer and Honora A. Olson, both of Spokane.

Samuel D. Fitterer and Emily G. Morgan, both of Spokane.

Dominique M. Murphy and Anthony R. Barks, both of Spokane.

Jack C. Egan and Camryn M. Cook, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph H. Schenk and Brittney K. Tice, both of Spokane Valley.

William W. Cornelison and Abby K. Eliassen, both of Spokane.

Michael G. Laughlin and Amy L. Blackerby, both of Spokane.

Thomas H. Thayer and Brianna R. Marquardsen, both of Spokane.

James P. Pryor and Nicholas J. Russell, both of Spokane.

David J. Hoogstad and Kari N. Hawvermale, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody M. Johnson and Vanessa M. Toner, both of Elk.

Shawn D. Rasmussen and Merri E. Lecoq, both of Pullman.

Ted S. Bernards and Erin D. Eatock, both of Spokane.

Brandon L. Bakke and Brandie L. Hagreen, both of Spokane Valley.

Alonso D. Lopez Galindo, of Spokane and Andreya L. Fletcher, of Deer Park.

Rodrigo G. Rangel and Crisna N. Hernandez, both of Royal City, Washington.

Chase P. Cunningham and Lindsey K. Will, both of Spokane.

Arthur E. Heaton and Melody T. M. Chang, both of Spokane.

Nathan J. Metheny and Lorraine M. Barker, both of Spokane.

Trenton L. Ratliff, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Alyssa M. Pena, of Medical Lake.

Jordan J. Elmore and Hannah B. Levinson, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Kacey L. Home and Stephanie M. Thompson, both of Medical Lake.

Jordan M. Wirth and Emily R. Kelly, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Katrina Honeycutt v. Mitcheal Carter, et al., complaint.

Leticia Hein-Jessos, et al., v. Sean W. Agriss, complaint for damages.

Brandon Stines v. Teri Suiter, restitution of premises.

Charles T. Clugston, et al., v. Michael A. McNett, complaint for trespass, nuisance, unlawful harassment, defamation and defamation per se.

Umpqua Bank v. Dan Hoerner, money claimed owed.

Richard Seefried v. Benjamin Marshall, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Arleth, Garrett N. and Kimberlee J.

Campbell, Zjataya M. and Chernov, Aleksey N.

Dunn, Rachel M. and Daniel A.

White, Katie M. and Evan G.

Thompson, Janelle and Robert G.

Harper, Erick A. and Kristy L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Brent L. Reinhart, 33; 41 months in prison, 18 months probation, third-degree assault-domestic violence and second-degree assault of a child.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Katrina M. Myer, 35; $200 restitution, no penalties, after being found guilty of second-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Robert L. Sherwood, 21; 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgeries-certificate of title.

Bryan P. Shane, 46; restitution to be determined, 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Dakota R. Arbuckle, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody.

Nicholas O. Stratton, 19; $990.50 fine, restitution to be determined, 64 days in jail with credit given for 64 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, attempt to elude a police vehicle and driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drug.

Jeremy J. Wallace, 37; $15 fine, 65 days in jail with credit given for 65 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary-domestic violence and violation of order.

Michael C. Malysa, 40; $29.98 restitution, no penalties, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Gerald D. Healy, also known as Gerald D. Bear, 67; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to promoting travel for prostitution.

Alfred D. Tedrow, 48; $4,789 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Erik C. Weskamp, also known as Erik C. Westkamp, 35; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Brenda J. Cagle, 55; $15 fine, 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

James A. Simpson, 26; 12 months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape.

Gavin A. Bursch, 35; restitution to be determined, four months in jail, two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Wendell A. Walls, 56; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Joshua L. Emery, 46; $15 fine, 78 days in jail with credit given for 78 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Jeremy J. Wallace, 37; $15 fine, 68 days in jail with credit given for 68 days served, after being found of two counts of violation of order.

Gabriel J. Archuletta, 31; $2,319.27 restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

James E. Dunn, 55; 14 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Joshua L. Emery, 46; 72 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

George R. Johnson, 31; 68 days in jail, malicious mischief property.

Scott L. Kracht, 48; 30 days in jail, lewd conduct.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jesse R. D. Pierson, 30; 16 days in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license and failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Judge Donna Wilson

Michelle L. Friesen, 32; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Shane D. Bowlin, 51; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.