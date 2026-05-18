Former corrections officer sentenced for sexual misconduct with an inmate

Former corrections officer Drew Seiffert was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to a second -degree custodial sexual misconduct.

Seiffert engaged in sexual relations with a female inmate at the Spokane County Jail between October and December 2022, according to court documents. The inmate was under his supervision.

Another inmate witnessed the activity between the two and told a corrections sergeant. The relationship between Seiffert and the female inmate was investigated by Corrections Internal Affairs, which turned the case over to law enforcement.

The sentencing range for the crime is typically between six to 12 months, according to a release from the prosecuting attorney’s office.

During the sentencing hearing, the female inmate said the sexual relations were consensual and that Seiffert did not take advantage of her. She said Seiffert was punished enough by losing his career.

The state argued the community was harmed by Seiffert’s actions, even if the female inmate was not, and proposed that Seiffert posed a safety risk to other inmates.

During the sentencing hearing, Seiffert apologized to his former colleagues at the jail and to his family for his actions.