Attorney alleges inappropriate conduct from Spokane sheriff’s deputy: ‘I’d love to hit someone with a stick’

A federal defense attorney and her client claim a Spokane Sheriff’s Office deputy was caught on body camera footage vocalizing how much he wanted to “hit someone with a stick” during last year’s mass protest against immigration crackdowns that led to arrests.

Federal defender Andrea George and her client, Justice Forral, want to include the footage during Forral’s federal trial this week. The effort is an attempt to “impeach” the deputy on the stand, or discredit the deputy so the jury may doubt the truthfulness of his testimony when he is called to the stand as a witness.

The government did not want some of the information about the deputy disclosed at trial and filed to exclude it, according to George’s response.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pennell said early Monday that the deputy’s alleged statements will likely be allowed into trial, but reserved rulings on parts of the matter for a later time.

Forral is on trial this week with two other people for their role in a June 11 demonstration to protest the detainment of two legal immigrants. Federal prosecutors allege Forral, Jac Archer and Bajun Mavalwalla II conspired to impede or injure U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the protest that day.

The deputy George is referring to in court records is identified as Brittan Morgan, a member of law enforcement who received accolades in 2023 for evacuating residents during the Oregon Road Fire and driving his car through burning trees, heavy flame and smoke. Morgan responded to the June 11 protest – along with dozens of other officers and deputies – to control the crowd. Forral knocked Morgan’s hat off his head during a scuffle, according to prosecutors.

George wants jurors to hear Morgan’s statements that day that are recorded on the Axon body camera he wore. The recording includes Morgan saying, “God I hope they do some (expletive). I want to hit someone with a stick today. This is my only day off you f—-ing (expletive).”

The filing also states he repeated the derogatory word for women: “I cannot tell you how pissed off that I’m here right now. Not that I don’t want to be here, I’d love to hit someone with a stick, but this is my only day off you f—-ing (expletive).”

The Spokesman-Review emailed and texted the sheriff’s office seeking comment about Morgan’s statements that are part of the public record. Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said in a statement that he believes making any comment before or during trial would be inappropriate and unethical.

“We respect the justice system and believe that no one, including the media, should be making public statements prior to trial that could influence a judge or prospective jurors,” Nowels said.

According to court records, the government filed on May 8 to exclude any law enforcement “Henthorn” material, or information about Spokane law enforcement that may be favorable to the defense and can make a difference in the jury’s decision. The government listed these details as “restricted,” meaning only a select few people can see it.

The government claimed they disclosed the material to the defense and that none of the past behavior from the officers were addressed through counseling or reprimand and “do not bear on credibility, bias or offer any proper impeachment value.”

George disagreed. She served the sheriff’s office with a subpoena in April, telling them to turn over Morgan’s personnel file. When George reviewed the personnel file, she found a complaint alleging Morgan had inappropriately pointed his firearm, threatened to shoot someone and never filed a use of force report from an incident three years ago.

Officers in Washington are required to file a use of force report when using their weapons or force towards or against a civilian.

According to George’s response, the sheriff’s office conducted an investigation into the complaint and the allegations of misconduct were sustained and he was forced to undergo additional training. It’s possible this information could be excluded from trial.

Court records show that the day of the protest, Morgan was captured in photos pointing a less lethal compact rifle – a rifle that shoots non-lethal bullets but can still cause injury – at Forral.

“He again failed to document the use of force on at least two occasions,” George wrote, later calling the alleged conduct “inappropriate” and an “act of dishonesty.”