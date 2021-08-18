Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jerod D. Baillargeon and Ashlynn B. Rezansoff, both of Spokane.

Stephanie M. Munson and Brian D. Sijohn, both of Spokane.

Asher D. Tibbetts and Jennifer E. Fuerte, both of Spokane.

Travis S. Fair and Emily K. Macdonald, both of Boulder, Colo.

John M. Hulihan and Keely L. Strong, both of Spokane.

Chad W. Primmer and Kathleen E. Hanna, both of Spokane.

Alan G. Gomez and Christina M. Gibson, both of Spokane.

Charles T. Akins and Laci N. Mills, both of Rathdrum.

Caleb A. Watts and Leah B. Rodriguez, both of Spokane.

Kenneth C. Myers and Kayla A. Clemson, both of Spokane.

Marcus B. Sweetser and Melina Rios, both of Spokane.

Peter D. Gee and Elina Lissner, both of Spokane.

Roger M. Fareria and Christine M. Houston, both of Liberty Lake.

Eduard V. Anishchenko and Tanya V. Kovalyov, both of Spokane.

Valeriy Levchenko, of Spokane Valley, and Emma E. Semencha, of Nine Mile Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Elliot J. Maravilla, restitution of premises.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, et al., v. Jason D. Treat, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, et al., v. Michael C. Swanson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, et al., v. Dorie Jarrad, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, et al., v. Patricia Skanes, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

John P. Brockus v. Camden Hayes, seeking quiet title.

Raymond Thompson v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McDonald, James P. and Fisher, Glenn E.

Mulvaney, Crystal E. and Michael B.

Gilbert, Gregory S. and Michelle B.

Alvarez, Skye and Rainbow J.

McArthur, Breanna L. and Nicholas B.

Hoffman, Kelly R. and Candice E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Odell L. Champion, 36; 97 days in jail with credit given for 97 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Dakota A. Davis, 27; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to harassment and two counts of violation of order.

Judge John O. Cooney

Trenton A. Keith, 19; restitution to be determined, three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jason J. Berg, 34; 60 days in jail, disorderly conduct and malicious mischief property.

Jacob C. Bocook, 26; 45 days in jail, disorderly conduct second-degree trespass premises.

Charles L. Clemons, 44; 30 days in jail, first-degree trespass building and two counts of second-degree trespass building.

Jennifer L. Curry, 38; 20 days in jail, three counts of theft.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Andrew R. H. Maningas, 25; $500 fine, one day in jail, 30 days work crew, reckless driving and hit/run unattended vehicle.

Alex Z. G. O’Brien, 20; 10 days in jail, first-degree trespass building and obstructing officer.

William M. Ogan, 39; 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jonathan A. Thomas, 29; 13 days in jail, second-degree trespass premises.