Music calendar: Aug. 20-27

Too Broke for Sturgis Rally – Three days of live music, dance performances and a beer garden. Visit facebook.com/cruisersbikerbarandbrill for details. Through Saturday. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. (208) 773-4706.

Bemiss’ Music Under the Oaks – Family-friendly music by Jerry at Tricks. Friday, 6-8 p.m. Hays Park, 1812 E. Providence Ave. Free.

Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra – Alternative rock, post-grunge. With guest Tonic. Friday, 6 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $39-$89. (509) 481-2800.

Goodnight Suzie – Indie/pop. Friday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Evergreen Afrodub Orchestra – Afrobeat/reggae/dub/jazz. With Icky Business. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Ron Criscione – Folk/rock singer-songwriter. Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-2336.

The Turnspit Dogs – Rock/blues. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Just Plain Darin – Acoustic pop/rock. Saturday, 6 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Beer Garden Bash – Featuring three tribute bands: Second Sting (Scorpions tribute), Almost Human (KISS tribute) and Lëwd & Crüed (Mötley Crüe tribute). Saturday, 7 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $20. (208) 773-4706.

Beartooth: The Below Tour – Punk/rock. With Wage War and Dragged Under. Saturday, 7 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $27.50-$30. (866) 468-7623.

Bright Moments – Jazz trio. Saturday, 7-9:30 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 718-2739.

Goodnight Suzie – Indie/pop. Saturday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Children of Atom – Stoner rock. With Thunderhound, Phantom 309 and Double Plus Good. Featuring a 1970s/disco costume party. Saturday, 8-11:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $8 with costume; $10 no costume. (509) 863-8098.

Kevin Dorin – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Mama Doll – Indie rock. With Windoe. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $8-$10. (206) 499-9173.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

B Radicals – Rock/funk. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Floating Crowbar – Irish/Celtic. With the Haran Irish Dancers. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene City Park, 415 Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d Alene. Free. (208) 769-2252.

Loose Gazoonz – Rock/classic rock. Sunday, 3-7 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 664-7901.

Kicho – Singer-songwriter. Sunday, 5-8 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Nu Jack City – Funk/soul. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. $15. (509) 747-3903.

Sammy Hagar & the Circle (sold out) – Rock. With Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $59-$109. (509) 481-2800.

Chorale Coeur d’Alene Fall 2021 Auditions – Auditions for the fall and Christmas concerts. Those interested are asked to tell about their musical background, interest in the organization and perform a simple 10-minute audition, including vocalizations, sight reading and memorization of short phrases. For more information, visit choralecda.com, e-mail choralecda@gmail.com, and call (208)446-2333. Monday through Thursday. Peace Lutheran Church, 8134 N. Meyer Road, Post Falls. (208) 446-2333.

Music on Mondays Concert Series: Matt Renner Band – Featuring old-time county, bluegrass and Americana music by the Matt Renner Band. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and snacks. Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Lucas Brookbank Brown – Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Colby Acuff Band – Singer-songwriter. With Shaiden Hutchman. Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. The Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $5. (509) 891-8357.

John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Modest Mouse – Indie/alternative. With the Districts. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $49.50. (866) 468-7623.

Eric Engerbretson – Pop/rock, blues, jazz and country. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 747-3903.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Bridgepress Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Phish – Aug. 27-29. Rock. Reschedule from July 17, 2021. Original tickets still valid. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $78-$387. (509) 785-6262.

Nightshift – Rock. Aug. 27 and 28, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

The Coffey Twins – Classic rock and roll. Dinner served at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and 28. Circle Moon Theater , 3642 N. SR 211, Newport. $25 dinner and show; $12 show only (adults); $10 show only (seniors ages 55 and older and students). (208) 448-1294.

Kevin Brown & the Beloved Country – Folk/bluegrass. Aug. 27, 5-8 p.m. Big Barn Brewing, 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead. Free. (509) 238-2489.

Spotswood Abbey – Pop/soul/funk. Aug. 27, 7 p.m. Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. (208) 596-0887.

Odyssey – Metal. With Xingaia and Loin Hammer. Aug. 27, 8-11:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $7. (509) 863-8098.

Miah Kohal Band – Classic rock/outlaw country. Aug. 27, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.