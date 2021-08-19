Washington State quarterback Guarantano named to Golden Arm Award watch list

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s Jarrett Guarantano was named Thursday to the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is presented annually to the top upperclassmen quarterback in college football.

The grad transfer from Tennessee landed on the same list last season, when he threw for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns against four picks for the Volunteers, adding four rushing scores in seven games.

The New Jersey native was a four-year letterwinner with the Volunteers, starting 32 games in that span. Guarantano passed for 6,174 yards and 38 touchdowns on a 61.1% completion rate at Tennessee and was one of just three Vols quarterbacks all time to throw for over 400 yards in a single game.

Guarantano is in a tightly contested quarterback competition at WSU with sophomore Jayden de Laura and junior Cammon Cooper.

Guarantano earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2019. He’s pursuing a master’s at WSU.

Former superstar Coug Gardner Minshew won the award in 2018 and Luke Falk was a finalist in 2016.

Guarantano is one of 31 signal-callers to be named to the list. Four other Pac-12 quarterbacks were also selected – Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Washington’s Dylan Morris and Oregon’s Anthony Brown.

This season’s winner will be named Dec. 10 during a banquet in Baltimore. A committee made up of journalists, commentators and former players selects the recipient.