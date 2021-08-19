WSU’s Max Sekulic wins Northwest Open

Washington State University’s Max Sekulic is having a summer to remember.

Sekulic won the Northwest Open, one of six PGA Pacific Northwest Section majors, closing with a 10-under 62 Wednesday at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla.

Sekulic broke the tournament record with a 23-under 193 in the 54-hole event for a four-shot victory over Derek Berg, a teaching pro at the Pacific Northwest Golf Academy in Issaquah, Washington. The previous 54-hole record was Derek Barron’s 199 in 2015 at Wine Valley.

Sekulic, who transferred to WSU from Grand Canyon, had two eagles on front-nine par 5s and made the turn in 6-under 30. The native of Canada added four more birdies on the back side.

In 54 holes, Sekulic made 20 birdies, three eagles, one bogey and one double bogey.

Sekulic was low amateur and second overall at the Rosauers Open Invitational at Indian Canyon in July. He won the Canadian Amateur earlier this month. He also competed in the U.S. Amateur, but didn’t qualify for match play.

Mead’s Mularski, Martinsen fall in amateur

Mead High’s Taylor Mularski won two matches at the Pacific Northwest Golf Association’s Junior Girls Amateur before falling to top-seeded Kennedy Knox in Thursday’s semifinals at Palouse Ridge in Pullman.

Mularski, who tied for third in the 36-hole qualifying, opened match play with a 2&1 victory over Mercer Island’s Elle Evans and a 4&3 win over Brooke Patterson, of Eagle, Idaho.

Mead’s Caden Martinsen lost in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the Junior Boys Amateur.

Martinsen won a pair of matches 1-up Wednesday at Palouse Ridge before falling 7&6 to second-seeded Collin Hodgkinson, of Beaverton, Oregon.