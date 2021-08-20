Semi-truck rollover collision on highway US 195 causing congestion

A semi-truck rollover is congesting northbound traffic on US 195 a few miles south of Spokane.

The crash is located at the intersection of South Hatch Road and US 195. Drivers northbound are using the center turn lane to pass through the area, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Twitter page.

Drivers should avoid the area, and expect traffic and a partial road closure for an extended period .

Trooper Jeff Sevigney, Washington State Patrol spokesperson, said crews need more time than usual to clear roadways when semi-trucks rollover.

No injuries were immediately reported, but extrication was necessary, according to Sevigney. .