The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 77° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Semi-truck rollover collision on highway US 195 causing congestion

UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 20, 2021

By Nico Portuondo nicop@spokesman.com(509) 459-5140

A semi-truck rollover is congesting northbound traffic on US 195 a few miles south of Spokane.

The crash is located at the intersection of South Hatch Road and US 195. Drivers northbound are using the center turn lane to pass through the area, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Twitter page.

Drivers should avoid the area, and expect traffic and a partial road closure for an extended period .

Trooper Jeff Sevigney, Washington State Patrol spokesperson, said crews need more time than usual to clear roadways when semi-trucks rollover. 

No injuries were immediately reported, but extrication was necessary, according to Sevigney. .

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Pacific NW