Former Gonzaga standout Johnathan Williams signs with Italian team

Former Gonzaga standout Johnathan Williams will continue his professional basketball career in Italy.

Williams signed with Dolomiti Energia in Trento, the team announced.

Williams saw limited playing time recently with the NBA Summer League champion Sacramento Kings. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged just 3.6 minutes in four game appearances in Las Vegas.

He had four points and two rebounds in a 16-minute stint in the California Classic, hosted by Sacramento prior to the Las Vegas summer league.

Williams, a starter on Gonzaga’s 2017 team that lost to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament championship game, played last season with Galatasaray in Turkey and Chemnitz in Germany. He also played in Israel in 2019.

The 26-year-old Williams has played in 39 NBA games, 24 with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018-19 and 15 with the Washington Wizards the following season. He also played in 53 NBA G League games in those two seasons.