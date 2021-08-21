Spokane gets some rain, but misses out on heavy downpours of the rest of the Inland Northwest

Spokane got a bit of rain on Saturday afternoon but missed out on the precipitation party that happened Friday night in North Idaho and most of Eastern Washington.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Spokane, Felts Field got about .03 inches of rain while the South Hill experienced about .04 inches Saturday afternoon.

While those numbers are significant, especially in the ongoing record drought, they’re nothing compared to what areas around Spokane experienced Friday night.

Rocco Pelatti, a forecaster at NWS Spokane, said areas near Twisp, Washington, in the wildfire-battered Methow Valley got almost 2 inches of rain Friday night.

Pullman also received significant rainfall, while northern areas of Washington and Idaho received around 1 inch of rain.

“The storms swirled around us,” Pelatti said.

Pelatti said all of Eastern Washington and North Idaho – except for Spokane – got significant rainfall Friday night.

Spokane might not get a second chance for rain in the near future. No rainfall is forecast for at least the next week, according to NWS Spokane.

Temperatures should remain relatively mild for the near future. Highs will be in the low 80s or below through Thursday, according to Pelatti.