Washington records
UPDATED: Mon., Aug. 23, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Matthew J. McCormick and Jacqueline M. Treiber, both of Spokane.
Anna M. Broughton, of Post Falls and Andrew B. Davidson, of Spokane.
Domingo M. Simon and Maria A. Francisco, both Spokane Valley.
Oleksandr Shapovalov and Albina P. Semivrazhnov, both of Spokane.
Jarren I. Poulton and Kara A. Colwell, both of Spokane.
Henry N. Phung and Victoria N. Huynh, both of Spokane Valley.
Devon F. Lotze and Rikki A. Emigh, both of Spokane.
Armin Jazic and Denisa Buljubasic, both of Spokane.
Moises Garcia Garcia and Julinia C. Hernandez Hernandez, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
David M. Nichols v. Leron Ballon, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Donna Couturier v. Midland Funding LLC, money claimed owed.
Kevin J. Paulson, et al., v. Mae Peterschick, et al., seeking quiet titles.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Ringland, Christopher A. and Heather M.
Bieroth, Kristal L. and Lanny W.
Stutheit, Julie A. and Billy J.
Arritt, Victoria M. and Dambra Mercado, Hayden A.
Hierholzer, Cory M. and Kayla M.
Marlow, Kristle R. and Casey R.
Cunningham, Neal R. and Joel A.
Wrenn, Terri L. and Timothy A.
Munoz, Daelyn M. and Kyle D.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Michael L. McNamee, 24; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to violation of order and third-degree assault-domestic violence.
Christian C. Carlson, 31; four months in jail with credit given for 47 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Jillian A. Rathburn, 30; $15 fine, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order, fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Joshua R. Crawshaw, 26; $1,165.91 restitution, 22 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree burglary.
Jacob C. Webster, 21; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Elijah S. Sargent, 24; 15 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and bail jumping.
Michael T. Johnson-Moehrke, 30; restitution to be determined, six months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault (DUI).
Humberto J. McKissack, 29; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.
Antonio E. Cook, 39; 78 days in jail with credit given for 78 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Paul W. Bigelow, 38; $15 fine, 57 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.
Mohammad A. Jalhoom, 23; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Dorthyana Baxter, 21; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Elijah R. Sprayberry, 22; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Couger L. Devereaux, 44; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Carissa J. Neher, 38; $1,255.99 restitution, 118 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of three counts of third-degree theft.
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Colin S. Fleming-Sheffels, 24; restitution to be determined, six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape.
