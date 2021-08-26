Business beat

Education

Gonzaga University has reappointed Jacob Rooksby for a five-year term as dean of the School of Law. Rooksby joined Gonzaga University in June 2018 as dean and is a tenured professor with a joint appointment in the School of Law and the School of Leadership Studies. He came to Gonzaga from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, where he was an associate professor of law, associate dean and affiliated with the law firm Dentons Cohen & Grigsby. He holds master’s, juris doctor and doctoral degrees from the University of Virginia.

Health care

Cancer Care Northwest has announced two hires. Daniel Rodgers was hired as a clinical dietician. Rodgers earned a Bachelor of Science degree in dietetics from the University of Idaho in 2004. He has since become experienced in medical nutrition therapy for various health disciplines, including cardiovascular, gastroenterology, neurology, obstetrics, oncology, pediatrics and renal.

Beth Monahan was hired as a nurse practitioner. Monahan earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Montana State University before going on to earn a Master of Science in Nursing degree in the Family Nurse Practitioner program at Gonzaga University. She has worked as a health care provider in oncology since 1997 and is experienced in adult oncology care with a variety of cancer types.

Financial

Mountain West Bank has hired Adam Brigham-Althoff as vice president and commercial lending relationship manager in its Spokane Valley Financial Center. Brigham-Althoff has 20 years of banking experience and has served clients in the manufacturing, nonprofit, transportation and construction sectors. He earned a master’s in business administration from DePaul University and a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, both with a concentration in finance.