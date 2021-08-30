By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brett A. Hendrickson and Alexandria J. Phillipson, both of Greenacres.

Christopher M. Cameron and Nykole R. Chaney, both of Loon Lake.

Philip T. Serjeant and Jorayne L. Schiller, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan A. Schrag, of Post Falls, and Kendra S. Kelley, of Spokane Valley.

Jaron A. Chaffey and Madison C. Paul, both of Airway Heights.

Brent D. Milholland and Mary I. Smith, both of Airway Heights.

Michael T. Murphy and Sarah M. Quam, both of Spokane.

Philip T. Cole and Koryn E. Baker, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven T. Hunt and Kina M. O’Neal, both of Elk.

David P. Twillegar and Jessica Y. Randall, both of Spokane.

Rhys C. Cooper and Sarah M. Gillam, both of Spokane.

Cody M. Rydholm and Marlenne Arias, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Allan Margitan v. Mark and Jennifer Hanna, complaint for intentional infliction of emotional distress and/or negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Justin Carlile v. Waste Connections US, Inc., complaint and demand for jury trial.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Joshua D. Balazs, 44; $2,500 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, two months in jail with credit given for 51 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Jacqueline L. Mickey, 31; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Michael R. Priestly, 37; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 40 hours community service, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jamison T. Pfeifer, 38; $750 fine, three days in jail converted to 24 hours community service, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Desmond M. Rollins, 24; $750 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brandon D. Sidel, 27; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, four days in jail converted to 32 hours community service, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.