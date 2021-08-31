From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kenneth L. Sager and Breanna M. Kimball, both of Colbert.

Steven W. Chandler and Megan M. Baublitz, both of Spokane.

Garrett J. Dunham and Destiny D. Gilliland, both of Spokane.

Isaac B. Story, of Cheney, and Jennifer L. White, of Four Lakes.

Lawrence J. Bostwick, of Spokane, and Kathy Heafey, of Spokane Valley.

William J. Knott and Sidnee C. Glenn, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael K. Klein and Rachel A. Holje, both of Spokane.

Gary L. Laverne and Janet K. Goldsworthy, both of Spokane Valley.

Austin T. Nelson and Charity M. Walker, both of Spokane.

Drew B. Adams and Abigail E. Younkin, both of Spokane.

Derek E. Cutlip, of Spokane Valley, and Judith D. Dimmitt, of Spokane.

Jonathan L. Masiel and Mariah N. Cornwall, both of Liberty Lake.

Adam O. Bouchard and Jennett R. Danals, both of Liberty Lake.

Abigail T. Rodrigues and Brayden C. Campbell, both of Spokane.

Steve W. Kowalik and Erin Mulhern, both of Spokane Valley.

Seneka M. Silbert and Rudolf S. Panasyuk, both of Spokane Valley.

Gavin M. Earnhart and Amber N. Massey, both of Elk.

Jakob K. Ziegler and Samantha M. Fisher, both of Spokane.

Charles R. Anderson and Kashmir M. Howes, both of Otis Orchards.

Cole L. E. Churchill and Tara N. Turley, both of Spokane Valley.

Karla J. Roberts and Keioni R. Olson, both of Spokane Valley.

Patrick L. Romero and Leah A. Maxim, both of Spokane Valley.

James V. Schermerhorn and Kassandra J. Clark, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey M. Lafferty and Brandi A. Foutz, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel T. Schnebly and Ashlyn L. Bachman, both of Spokane.

Christopher A. Ringland and Christina L. Hamblin, both of Spokane.

Jordan T. Morgan, of Hayden, and Dene M. Salois, of Coeur d’Alene.

Garrett D. Shovelier and Olivia J. A. Glover, both of Spokane.

Nico M. Morales and Ashley B. Robinson, both of Pasco.

Michael P. Shinkarenko and Lauren N. Hellberg, both of Springdale, Washington.

Jared R. Reichenberg and Crystal L. Dobson, both of Spokane.

Justin M. Flaig, of Spangle, and Kylee A. Barthuly, of Rockford.

Zachary R. Mays and Angelica M. Barth, both of Mead.

James A. Furry and Alanna R. Carlson, both of Spokane.

Brandon C. Brown and Jennifer Martinez, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Armstrong Roofing LLC v. Chuck Buechner, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bradshaw, Mary D. and Joseph J.

Durheim, Suzette L. and Rahn, Scott R.

Slagle, Timothy J. and Katherine M. A.

Hilliard, Kourtney R. and Madsen, Brandon H.

Rountree, Deborah L. and Jared A.

Soheili, Arthur A. and Nazli

Williams, Nancy A. and Schwab, Jerome K.

Legal separations granted

Leinen, Roisheen D. and Jeffery J.

Marriages decreed invalid

Everett, Stephanie K. and McCormick, Derek B.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Jacqueline L. Mickey, 31; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Alan T. Ferrell, 32; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Alexander B. Gist, 32; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Jonathan S. Bailey, 45; $468 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Isaac R. Martinez, 21; $1,000 restitution, $15 fine, 14 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, third-degree theft, third-degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of violation of order-domestic violence.

Joseph M. Porter, 21; $5,051.73 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 31 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation and indecent liberties.

Tracy M. Bear, also known as Tracy I. Bear and Tracey M. Bear, 43; no penalties after pleading guilty to promoting travel for prostitution.

Bobbie L. Silva, 34; $4,996.57 restitution, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief.

Dale A. Yates, 62; $252.65 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree attempted taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Johnathon M. Cook, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Robert E. Lowells, 32; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Madison R. Parsons, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Glenn O. Dawson Jr., 51; $15 fine, 117 days in jail with credit given for 117 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Ryan B. Shaueles, 31; five months in jail with credit given for 112 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Marcus H. Muller, 32; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Devin J. Stubblefield, 27; $3,277.54 restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempt to elude a police vehicle and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Hunter A. Cordova, 20; restitution to be determined, 11 days in jail with credit given for one day served and 10 days in jail converted to 80 hours community service, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Christopher M. Bateman, 42; 268 days in jail with credit given 268 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Albert R. Harold, 70; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Justin R. Derby, 35; 92 days in jail with credit given for 92 days served, false statement to a public servant.