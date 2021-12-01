Man killed in weekend South Hill shooting

One man was killed and another robbed early Saturday on the South Hill, according to court documents filed on Wednesday.

Spokane police arrested Henry O. Zeiger, 38, late Tuesday following a four-hour standoff in relation to the death of Aaron J. Houghton, who died around 3 a.m. Saturday near the Nom Nom gas station at 10th Avenue and Walnut Place.

According to the affidavit, Seldon Schmoyer told investigators he was with Houghton and another witness in his car at the gas station when Schmoyer noticed a white Honda parked nearby.

He told his friends that the driver of the Honda had robbed him earlier in a drug transaction, according to witness testimony in the affidavit.

A witness who was in the car with Schmoyer and Houghton then followed the Honda down the 1600 block on West 10th Avenue, according to the affidavit. The occupants of Schmoyer’s vehicle and the occupants of the white Honda began to argue, the witness told investigators. Then the driver of the Honda pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at Schmoyer’s car, according to the affidavit.

Noticing Houghton had been shot, the witness transported him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the affidavit said. Schmoyer told investigators he fled the scene on foot.

Zeiger was booked into Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. An attending officer told the Spokane County District Court on Wednesday afternoon Zeiger could not appear in court Wednesday. No other information was given as to why Zeiger did not appear. He is now scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.