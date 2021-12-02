Music calendar for Dec. 3-10 – The Shift, Dragonfly, Dirty Betty, Zach Simms and Mark Holt

“Amalia Fisch” (First Friday) – Fridays through Dec. 30. “Amalia Fisch,” watercolor and oil by Amalia Fisch. Also featuring live Christmas carols by Robinsong. 1194 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 413-2434.

Fireside Concert Series – Live music with tableside service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Mediterranean-inspired menu was created by chefs Chad White and Caleb Smith. Wine and beer is available. Reservations recommended as walk-in availability is limited. Friday: Michael Vallee. Saturday: Carli Osika. Dec. 10: Craig Catlett. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 747-3903.

The Shift – Rock covers. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Dragonfly – Dance/rock cover band. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Friday and Saturday. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Zach Simms – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Mark Holt – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 6 p.m. Hops & Vine Tasting Room, 527 Main St. Suite 2, Lewiston. (208) 305-5565.

UI Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs – Featuring Jazz Bands I-III, Jazz Choir I and Chamber Jazz Choir. Friday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. $7 adults; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6231.

EWU Choral Concert – EWU Choirs in concert with principals from the EWU Orchestra, emeritus professor Tony Flinn, organists Cedric and Ciarnan Bidwell-Williams and other guests. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Central Lutheran Church, 512 S. Bernard St. $10 general admission; $5 students with ID and seniors; free/EWU students and staff. (509) 280-2285.

EMO 2000 Holiday Celebration – DJ Unifest and DJ Powers Hour will play Emo and Screamo hits from the early 2000s. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Sweet Rebel D – Americana. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Santa Breakfast and Photos – A pancake breakfast with eggs, sausage, juice, hot chocolate, applesauce and coffee served by Santa and his elves. Featuring live Christmas music on steel drums by Taylor Belote, professional photos, children’s activities and gifts. Masks required except when eating. Breakfast: $4 children ages 5-12; $8 ages 13 and older; free children ages 4 and younger. Photos: $10. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. (509) 535-0803.

WSU Holiday Celebration: Let It Glow – Featuring music from WSU Concert Choir, University Singers, Symphony Orchestra, Guitar Ensemble, Crimson Ties and more. A silent auction is also available with Mariners tickets, golf course packages, guest conductor with the CMB and more. Proceeds benefit music student scholarships. Saturday, 2 p.m. Washington State University, Bryan Hall Theatre, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-4148.

Gonzaga Wind Ensemble Concert: “Arise” – Conducted by Peter J. Hamlin. Music by Kevin Day, Ryan George, Gustav Holst, Omar Thomas, James David and Robert Spittal. Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Free; donations accepted. (509) 313-6733.

UI Student Recital: Samson Matthews – Performed by the composition studio at LHSOM. Saturday, 3-4 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

Ron Criscione – Folk/rock singer-songwriter. Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-2336.

Justin Lantrip – Indie/alternative singer-songwriter. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Son of Brad – Rock. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Company, 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Harold’s IGA – Folk-rock trio. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Bailey Allen Baker: Palish Landscape EP Release Party – Indie-rock. Saturday, 6:40 p.m. The Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8357.

Kevin Dorin – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Hot Club of Spokane – Jazz. Saturday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

UI “Ceremonies and Carols” – Led by choral conducting graduate student, Alisa Toy, the University of Idaho Treble Chorus presents a festive holiday concert, featuring familiar and unfamiliar carols accompanied by harp and piano. Saturday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. $7/adults; $5/seniors and students. (208) 885-6231.

Peter Rivera – Rock. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $27. (509) 227-7638.

Children of Atom – Rock. With Touch of Evil and The Dilrods. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10-$12. (206) 499-9173.

Scott Pemberton O Theory – Rock/blues/funk. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

UI Student Recital: Darian Burkhart – On violin. Sunday, 1-2 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

Into the Drift – Pop/rock duo. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

UI Student Recital: Michael Bell – Performing original compositions. Sunday, 4-5 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

MTNA Collegiate Chapter Concert and Food Drive Benefit – Members of the MTNA Collegiate chapter at the University of Idaho will host an evening of music to benefit Food not Bombs of the Palouse. While admission is free, attendees may bring two canned food items that will be donated to the non-profit organization. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. (208) 885-6231.

UI Student Recital: Liam Marchant – Performing original compositions. Sunday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Free. (208) 301-5092.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra Concert – Featuring Rimsky-Korsakov’s epic showpiece “Scheherazade” and the three winners of the Concerto/Aria Competition. Karlee Ludwig (soprano), Sam Hendricks (marimba) and Carrie Samsen (violin) will join the orchestra, conducted by GU music director Kevin Hekmatpanah, in performing works by Mozart, Rosauro and Sarasate. Monday, 7:30-9 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $14-$17/general admission; free/Gonzaga staff and students. (509) 313-2787.

Cantabile String Ensemble and The Greater Palouse Youth Orchestra – The University of Idaho Youth Orchestras “Cantabile String Ensemble” and “The Greater Palouse Youth Orchestra” are made up of middle and high school students from all over the Palouse. Monday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6231.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Whitworth University Symphony Orchestra Presents: “Impresario” – The program features Mozart’s “Schauspieldirektor” overture, Tchaikovsky’s “Capriccio Italien,” and Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1.” Tuesday, 7 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $7/general admission; $5/seniors; free/students with ID. (509) 624-1200.

Thrift Store Kings – Rock. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Mat and Savanna Shaw: “The Joy of Christmas” – Father-daughter duo presenting music centered around the hope and joy of the holidays. Tuesday, 8 p.m. The Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $27.50-$55. (866) 468-7623.

Tim G. – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Reese Warren – Blues and alternative. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

UI Composers Concert – Featuring all student written compositions. Wednesday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. (208) 885-6111.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 8 p.m. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

UI Convocation – Featuring select Lionel Hampton School of Music students and ensembles. Thursday, 2:30-3:30 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridgepress Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. Thursday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Country Music Night with Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

“A Christmas to Remember” Chorale Concert – Presented by Chorale Coeur d’Alene. Program includes: Randol Alan Bass’s “Gloria,” Ola Gjeilo’s “O Magnum Mysterium,” Kyle Haugen’s Finnish folk tune “Lost in the Night,” and more. The Chorale will also lead an audience sing-along of favorite carols. Tickets available at ChoraleCdA.com. Limited tickets also available. Dec. 10, 7 p.m. and Dec. 11, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church – CdA, 812 N. Fifth St., Coeur d’Alene. $30/adults; $25/senior and military; $15/students; free/ages 6 and younger. (208) 446-2333.

Mike Wagoner Trio – Folk/rock/blues. Dec. 10, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

University of Idaho Preparatory Strings Division Fall Solo Recitals – Dec. 10, 5-9 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

31st UI Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert – The University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music Jazz Choirs will be joined by hundreds of area high school musicians, university student ensembles and faculty guests for a holiday concert. Dec. 10, 7-9 p.m. University of Idaho Kibbie Dome, 1000 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Free; donations accepted. (208) 885-5000.

Jango – Rock. With India Goat, The Black Tones and Karma. Dec. 10, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15-$20. (206) 499-9173.

Jason Perry Band – Funk/rock/soul. Dec. 10, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Dec. 10, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.