Spokane’s Heat Speak to host holiday show at the Chameleon; Besty Rogue to open

Dario Re is the frontman of Spokane band Heat Speak. (Courtesy of Ira Gardner)

From staff reports

Spokane’s own Heat Speak is hosting its annual holiday show and making a debut at the Chameleon this weekend.

Led by singer-songwriter Dario Ré, who sings in English and French, Heat Speak typically performs with five to eight musicians playing an array of instruments, from the guitar and keyboard to upright bass, mandolin, djembe drum and mandocello.

Earlier this year, Heat Speak released its latest full-length album of indie-folk, chamber pop and world fusion sounds: “de bouquet ok.” The group also recently released a new single, “Saint Children.”

Heat Speak will be joined by fellow local band Betsy Rogue, a folk-pop group made up of three teachers.

The bands will play the Chameleon at 8 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 7. Tickets for the 21-and-up show can be purchased through the Chameleon’s website for $15 or for $20 at the door.